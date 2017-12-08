With days left before Alabama cast votes in the hotly contested U.S. Senate race between the Republican Roy Moore and his Democrat contender Doug Jones, a tweet containing shocking racial overtones has emerged: Judge Moore believes the last time America was “great” was during slavery.

According to a distressing claim in a Huffington Post report on Friday, Roy Moore believes American families were more united, not less, and the country was in good shape during the period when American slavery was legal.

The embattled Alabama Republican in the Senate race reportedly took audience members by surprise several months ago during a campaign rally. Before a crowd in Florence, Alabama, Judge Moore responded to a question from an audience member about the last time he thought America enjoyed a time of familial prosperity.

Roy Moore opined that he thought America was “great” during the American slave trade when chattel slavery was an accepted practice — mainly in southern states — based on a recalled report from the Los Angeles Times.

“I think it was great at the time when families were united. Even though we had slavery, they cared for one another…. Our families were strong, our country had a direction.”

Sources say Moore suggests the institution of slavery was great for all, including the enslaved. According to Britannica, “in the American South, however, where the owners were of northern European stock and the slaves of African stock, the degree of social isolation of and contempt for slaves was extraordinary.”

Eric Columbus, a former member of the Obama Administration (Homeland Security and the DOJ) sparked a viral frenzy when he linked to the September report about Roy Moore’s comments. His “can’t make this up” tweet went viral and was retweeted over a thousand times.

Celebrities and others on social media erupted over the tweet about Moore’s controversial remarks at the Alabama campaign rally, with many suggesting that the country is “moving backward,” not forward, in terms of race relations.

Others claim that Moore’s election to the Senate is a foregone conclusion and his victory over Jones will further embolden white nationalists while oppressing ethnic minorities. At the same Alabama race for the Senate, Moore allegedly used racist descriptors when he referred to Asians and Native Americas as “yellows” and “reds,” respectively.

A critic of Moore’s alleged statements countered by saying the period of involuntary servitude was a time when families were “torn apart” and America witnessed its lowest point in history. Doug Jones went on the offensive at a recent rally that was comprised largely of African American voters.

There, he called Roy Moore a “racist” and implored voters to exercise their vote to lessen the divisive grip of the Trump Administration in the wake of a Moore victory. The Washington Post wrote that blacks are stumping for Jones for the Senate race, but suggested it may be too late to stop his recent momentum.

He's prosecuted KKK members and supports Planned Parenthood. Meet Doug Jones, who's running against Roy Moore in Alabama. pic.twitter.com/iRx3XFFcaw — AJ+ (@ajplus) December 8, 2017

On Monday, after a protracted silence about endorsing Roy Moore, President Trump announced his full support of the former Alabama judge for the U.S. Senate.

Sources say Moore once served as a guest speaker at an event hosted by the white supremacist Council of Conservative Citizens. It’s the same alleged hate group that mass murderer Dylann Roof (Charleston black church shooter) referred to in his so-called manifesto.

A Democratic super political action committee that supports Jones ran an ad that targeted African Americans. It warned viewers that Moore is a “racist” and shouldn’t “represent you.”

“If Roy Moore goes to Washington, he’ll make decisions that will impact your family for years.”