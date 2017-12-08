Amber Portwood Reveals Gender Of Second Child, Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Weighs In

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon are expecting a baby boy.

On Friday, as the Teen Mom OG star revealed the news to her fans and followers on Twitter, Andrew Glennon took to his Instagram page where he shared a funny meme about his first child, which suggested that someone told him his baby would be a girl.

Along with a post that featured a woman telling Batman that she thought he was having a girl, Andrew Glennon confirmed that “Baby Glennon” is a boy. Right away, his fans and followers weighed in on the post, congratulating him and telling him that they were excited for him and Amber Portwood.

Andrew Glennon met Amber Portwood on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars over the summer, and after she split from ex-fiance Matt Baier, they began dating. Since then, the couple has enjoyed a long-distance relationship with one another, with her living in Indiana and him in Southern California.

While Amber Portwood’s boyfriend hasn’t said a whole lot publicly when it comes to his baby news, he did post a fetus fact days ago, in which he revealed that babies in the womb hear mostly low-frequency sounds, which is likely why people enjoy hearing the bass in music.

While Amber Portwood was dating Matt Baier at the end of the sixth season of Teen Mom OG, the couple ultimately called it quits several months ago after he failed a lie detector test about a potential encounter with another woman.

Weeks after their split, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier began filming WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars but were unable to salvage their relationship while filming. Then, weeks after production wrapped, Portwood and Glennon confirmed their relationship on Instagram and made their red carpet debut at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

To see more of Amber Portwood, her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, and her co-stars, including Matt Baier, Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.