‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Reveals The Sex Of Her Baby

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is pregnant with her second child. The soon-to-be mother-of-two took to her social media this week to reveal some very big news about her pregnancy and her new little bundle of joy.

Amber Portwood and her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, have already confirmed that they are expecting their first child together, and now Amber is revealing the sex of the baby. In the early hours of Friday morning, the Teen Mom OG star revealed that she is expecting a baby boy via her personal Twitter account.

“Little baby Glennon is on his way,” she wrong, along with a picture of a baby dressed in blue with the words, “It’s A Boy!”

Teen Mom OG fans immediately began to congratulate Amber Portwood on her big baby news. The baby boy will join his older sister, Leah, whose father is Amber’s ex-fiance Gary Shirley. As many fans of the show know, it has been a dramatic year for Amber. The reality TV mom spent much of the year trying to sort through issues with her ex-boyfriend Matt Baier. The couple had been on the rocks for months and even split after Amber felt that he wasn’t being completely truthful with her.

Amber and Matt decided to give their relationship one last try and headed to the reality TV series Marriage Boot Camp. However, everything changed after they started filming the show. Amber met Andrew Glennon, one of the members of the crew, and the two hit it off. Portwood and Baier then split for good and Matt moved to Las Vegas.

Amber Portwood went home to Indiana, and Andrew Glennon soon followed her there. The two began dating, and things escalated quickly. Portwood revealed that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child after only a few months of dating. Amber also announced that she had gone off of her medication for bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder and was feeling happier than ever. Meanwhile, the Teen Mom OG star’s ex-fiance Matt Baier met a woman in Las Vegas and last week announced that he and gotten married.

It looks like Teen Mom OG fans will have a lot to watch when it comes to Amber Portwood’s journey with her relationships and pregnancy this season.