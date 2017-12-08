‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Puts On Hope’s Engagement Ring, Gets Busted When She Can’t Get It Off

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 11 reveal Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will get herself in one last predicament before leaving Salem. Will Horton (Chandler Massey) finds Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) engagement ring in the hotel room. Covering for Rafe Hernandez’s (Galen Gering) indiscretion, Sami puts it on and pretends it belongs to her. However, things get awkward when “Rope” arrive and Sami can’t get the ring off of her finger.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Alison Sweeney discussed the storyline. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Alison Sweeney’s final appearance is next week. If fans thought that recreating Will’s death and sleeping with Rafe wasn’t enough drama, there is one more act.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Rafe accidentally leaves Hope’s engagement ring in Sami’s hotel room. Will ends up finding it, which causes Sami to lie in order to protect Rafe. She claims that EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott) gave her so many rings and that the one he is holding is just another one. She subtly squeezes her own ring off and then has to struggle to put Hope’s on her finger.

“She goes through a preposterous story about how EJ gave her lots of engagement rings and this is just one of them. And she has to wrench EJ’s real ring off her finger and stick it in her pocket to get this one on.”

Just when Sami thought that she was pretty clever in keeping the “Safe” secret, she realizes the ring is stuck. She can’t get it off her finger, which causes her to panic. After parting ways with Will Horton, Sami runs toward Rafe, and the two end up arguing while trying to yank it off of her finger.

“She wants to give him the ring back and that’s where comedy ensues – it gets stuck. She and Rafe have a cute squabble, and then Hope walks in like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then Sami has to get it off her finger.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that they end up getting the ring off just in time. So, it appears that Hope doesn’t know that another woman was wearing her engagement ring. However, there are bigger issues that will affect the couple known as “Rope.”

Even though nobody seems to know about Rafe and Sami’s night of passion, the truth always comes out on soap operas. Rafe wanted to tell her the truth when she proposed, but he wasn’t able to go through with it. However, the guilt will consume him and the truth will be revealed eventually.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that making Rafe even more nervous is that Doug (Bill Hayes) gives him a warning. He isn’t too pleased with Rafe and lets the new commissioner know it. With things getting more stressful for Galen Gering’s character, will he end up blurting out the truth and risk losing Hope forever?

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.