[Breaking] Leaked Email Shows Trump, Son Were Offered Exclusive Access To WikiLeaks Documents

President Donald Trump and other officials from the Trump administration were reportedly offered exclusive access to the WikiLeaks documents at the final stretch of the 2016 presidential elections. The information came out after an alleged email was handed down to the congressional investigators looking into Russia’s role in the recent elections and the potential collusion between Trump’s campaign team and Moscow.

According to a CNN report, Trump himself, including his eldest son Donald Trump Jr., and other trusted people in his campaign team were offered a description key and a web address that provide access to the hacked documents.

The email dated September 4, 2016, was sent during the final period of the presidential elections. That was two months after the hacked emails of the Democratic National Committee were made public and one month before WikiLeaks began divulging the classified contents of Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chairperson John Podesta’s hacked emails.

Congressional investigators are trying to find out whether the email is a legitimate attempt to intervene in Trump’s campaign efforts by providing them access to the hacked emails. They are also exerting efforts in confirming the identity of the email sender whose name is listed as “Mike Erickson.”

The name was singled out by various sources until Trump Jr.’s attorney verified it as the name of the sender. It was addressed to Trump, Trump Jr. and his personal assistant, and other officials. The email has been turned over to Congress as part of the documents provided by the Trump Organization.

Moreover, political observers wonder how the listed sender was able to get hold of Trump’s contact information, as well as his son’s and their staff’s email addresses.

Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for Trump Jr., spoke to CNN saying that his client said he had “no recollection of the email and took no action on it.” On the other hand, the White House maintained its silence, choosing not to respond to requests for a comment.

Last month, Trump Jr. released a series of Twitter direct messages with WikiLeaks starting in September 2016. It also included an anti-Trump PAC’s password and a request from Trump Jr. and his father to push out links about the WikiLeaks’ Podesta email release.

While facts are yet to be confirmed, the younger Trump’s exchange with WikiLeaks is now being linked to the controversial email.