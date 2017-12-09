‘General Hospital’ Casting Scoop: Billy Miller’s Contract Status Revealed, Disco Ball Holds Drew’s Memories

General Hospital casting scoops tease that major shakeups will happen soon. One guy will reportedly leave the soap soon, but Killy fans have nothing to worry about. The tale involving Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Andrew Cain (Billy Miller) is far from over. More revelations will unfold in the months to come, but spoilers hint more shakeups in General Hospital‘s main cast.

Billy Miller’s Contract Status

Contract negotiations are always challenging when it comes to soaps. There were a lot of rumors hinting Billy Miller’s exit from General Hospital after the announcement of Steve Burton’s return to the soap. Based on the latest reports, Miller’s fans have nothing to worry about since the actor already renewed his contract with the soap.

In a previous statement, General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini teased that the Jason and Drew saga will continue for about nine months. Drew remains to be a crucial part of the show. This makes Miller’s presence necessary for the foreseeable future. According to Soap Central, there has been no official confirmation from the soap’s PR representatives, but rumor has it that General Hospital locked Miller in a new contract earlier this fall.

Miller has portrayed the role of Jason Morgan since 2014, but his character scrapped his old identity. Buron’s decision to return to the soap led to a new storyline, and Billy Miller’s Jason is now the confused twin Andrew Cain. Despite this change, Killy fans continue to stand by the actor. In fact, Kelly Monaco and Billy Miller scheduled a joint fan event in New York in February.

Future for Killy, Dream Team

Sam Morgan just learned she has been living with Jason’s twin. However, she embraced Andrew Cain and promised to stand by him. In fact, she did not think twice about approaching the real Jason Morgan for help. General Hospital spoilers tease that Drew and Sam will continue to struggle with their relationship. Drew needs to recover the memories he lost to accept his new situation.

With Jason's past intertwined with his present, how does Drew begin again? The last #GH of the week starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/FnEchYEGC8 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 8, 2017

Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) knows important details about Drew. However, she has issues of her own. General Hospital spoilers show that her secrets will come to light little by little. Among the numerous speculations about Drew is that his memory lies within the disco ball Andre gave Anna for safekeeping. Andre revealed some details about their experiment, but there might be more to it than what he told everyone.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Anna will realize something, and this might have something to do with the trinket. Andre may have destroyed all his files, but destroying someone’s memory altogether is a different matter. If this speculation turns out to be true, Anna will not hesitate in telling everyone concerned about it.

Another General Hospital Departure?

Billy Miller might not be the hunk to leave this time in General Hospital. One rumor hinted there’s an impending exit in one soap, and it’s a fait accompli. There are always casting changes in soap operas, and this snippet might be about GH. While there might be General Hospital exits on the horizon, Dream Team fans can rest assured it’s not about Billy Miller this time.