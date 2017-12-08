‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Vows To Save Chancellor Park, Victor Reveals Christian’s Paternity?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) vow to fight Victor (Eric Braeden) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to save Chancellor Park from being demolished to make way for condominiums. However, Nick could be underestimating Victor’s resolve to have his way over Chancellor Park. Victor, who has fought viciously in the past to destroy Nick over trivial issues, could consider Nick’s latest push against him the last straw. Furious Victor could react to Nick’s threat to thwart a money-making opportunity for ailing Newman Enterprises by exposing Christian’s (Jude and Ozzy McGuigen) paternity.

Chancellor Park is a popular recreation spot in Genoa City. It provides a green spot where families and other residents of the city come for relaxation, according to SheKnows Soaps. The park is also significant because it is a memorial to Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). Nick is determined to fight to stop Newman Enterprises’ plan to replace the city’s favorite spot with condominiums.

Nick vows to fight to thwart the plan to demolish the park and replace it with condominiums after he discovers that the name of the company behind the condo project is Alco, and that Victor owns Alco.

After he first learned that the name of the company is Alco, he updates Sharon (Sharon Case). Sharon then asks Scott (Daniel Hall) to investigate and identify the person who owns the company. Scott later confirms that Victor Newman is the owner of the Alco.

Nick is furious when he learns that Victor is behind the move to buy Chancellor Park, demolish it, and replace it with condos. He goes to Newman Enterprises and confronts Victoria. He rants in anger, and accuses Victoria of having become as ruthless as Victor. Victoria defends the condo project, saying it would create new jobs and provide affordable housing. She claims that Katherine’s memorial will not be disturbed. Nick is about to continue his rant about the significance of Chancellor Park as a living memorial of Katherine when he receives a phone call. Someone tells him that Christian fell and hurt himself at the toddler gym.

Nick drives to the hospital where he meets Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). They learn that Christian had a minor sprain and Nick asks to take him home.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that after Nick confirms that Newman Enterprises is behind the move to demolish Chancellor Park, he resolves to fight Victor. Nikki teams up with Nick for the battle, according to spoilers from SheKnows Soaps. Nikki is also determined to prevent Chancellor Park making way for yet another questionable money-making project.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, December 11, from SheKnows Soaps, state that Nick tries to convince Devon (Bryton James) to save Chancellor Park by buying it.

“You could use some of the money she [Katherine Chancellor] left you to purchase the park and leave it as is,” he tells Devon.

Nikki also confronts Victor and warns him that there is going to be a big battle to save the park and that he would lose the battle.

“There’s going to be a battle about this, and not only will you lose, you’ll lose big!” she threatens.

#YR Chelsea (Melissa Clare Egan) struggles with the secret she’s keeping from Nick (Joshua Morrow) after Victor’s (Eric Braden, not pictured) threat to expose it on the Dec. 4, 2017 episode of “The Young and the Restless.” Photo: CBS pic.twitter.com/b3qvm2wiio — Laura H (@pmekame) December 4, 2017

Nick couldn’t have any illusions about the challenge to save Chancellor Park. However, he might have underestimated just how far Victor will go to have his way. Victor will see Nick’s latest effort as a personal challenge, and yet another episode of their ongoing conflict. He has the upper hand so far and he intends to keep it that way. So, he is going to fight fiercely to ensure that he humiliates Nick once again.

Y&R buzz tease that Victor could be tempted to play his trump card, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. He could decide to expose Christian’s paternity and ruin Nick’s life once and for all. He has attempted in the past to ruin his son’s life over more trivial issues, so he would view an attempt by Nick to block his opportunity for a lucrative business deal as the final provocation.