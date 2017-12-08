Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Spend Christmas With Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Family [Report]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a jam-packed holiday ahead of them, as a new report suggests that the newly-engaged royal couple will be spending Christmas with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

After the official announcement of their engagement in November, the 33-year-old royal and his American fiancee have become more visible in the public eye than they have ever been during their one and a half years of dating.

Like most traditions for brides- and grooms-to-be, Harry and Meghan are spending more time with each other’s families recently. In fact, the two are reportedly set to spend the holidays with his older brother and his family, if a recently published report is to be believed.

According to Us Magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to join Prince William and Kate Middleton after they spend Christmas Eve with Queen Elizabeth II at her residence, Sandringham House.

Citing an unnamed source, the outlet revealed that the newly-engaged couple will be spending Christmas with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

“They’ll be William and Kate’s guests and travel back and forth with them,” the royal insider said.

Based on the source’s information on the royal couples’ Christmas itinerary, the foursome will be served a traditional English meal for breakfast and are going to attend the mandatory 11 a.m. service at St. Mary Magdalene Church afterward. Then, they will feast on two roast turkeys for lunch while Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoy a third that will be carved up and served to them at the nursery.

In the afternoon, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle will retire to a saloon, where they will listen to a recording of the Queen’s speech, where she will reportedly congratulate the upcoming bride and groom once again.

Next on the list of royal activities for the holidays is Boxing Day. However, the royal insider revealed that the 36-year-old former Suits actress will be absent during this event because she will stay at the Anmer Hall to keep Kate company as she bows out of the activity because of her pregnancy.

From there, the insider alluded to the rumored friendship that has formed between the American royal-to-be and the Duchess of Cambridge, something that has already been featured in a previous article from the Inquisitr.

As it turned out, the 36-year-old found a “BFF” in Kate because she has been very helpful as of late, especially when it comes to providing sound advice during Meghan’s transition to becoming a royalty.

“They’ve developed a friendship, and Meghan can turn to Kate for advice.”

This might also be the reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been set to exchange vows in May of 2018, as not to coincide with the Duchess of Cambridge’s due date for her third child with Prince William in April of 2018.