R&B singer Tyrese Gibson may be in some serious legal trouble. The Fast & Furious star recently appeared on “The Ricky Smiley Morning Show” where he talked about his ongoing custody battle with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson.

During the interview, Tyrese admitted that his former marriage to London native, Norma Gibson, was initiated as an attempt to keep his ex-wife in the country.

According to Wetpaint, Tyrese revealed that he married Norma Gibson while she was pregnant with their daughter, Shayla, in an attempt to avoid traveling back and forth to London just to see his child.

“We had an angel. But I married you to keep you in the country. I never married you because we were happily married… You’re from London. I married you because we had a baby on the way and I had to do whatever I had to do so I’m not traveling all the way to London just to spend quality time with my baby.”

Norma was pregnant when she and Tyrese got married. Tyrese and Norma were married from the years 2007 to 2009 and had one child together.

“So now you’re running around painting this picture, like we was [sings ‘Here Comes The Bride’], we got married and there was like 7 people there…. Like, I am the most flashiest, flamboyant dude, other than Floyd Mayweather, there’s nothing that’s low key and quiet… You know that I married her to keep her in the country.”

Following his divorce from Norma Gibson, Tyrese married Samantha Lee Gibson in a secret Valentine’s Day ceremony earlier this year.

Last month, Tyrese was granted joint custody of his daughter, Shayla, after the Los Angeles Department for Children and Family Services closed their investigation regarding child abuse allegations made by Norma.

Tyrese’s ex-wife alleged that Shayla told her that her Tyrese hit her so hard that she could not sit down. According to Norma’s allegations, Tyrese beat their daughter around 12 to 16 times, which prompted a full investigation.

Tyrese’s lawyer told TMZ Norma is “a lying piece of s***. Tyrese is devastated. He’s a good guy and I will prove that.” Gibson is still seeking full custody of their daughter and a permanent restraining order against the singer.

Previously, in an emotional video Tyrese posted to Facebook, he said he had not seen his daughter in two months.

“Don’t take my baby please don’t take my baby… This is all I got.”

The accusations appear to have ultimately led to his emotional breakdown that has been witnessed by millions across various social media platforms.

“I’m at $13,000 a month, what more do you want from me?”

After several emotional meltdowns on social media, Tyrese was psyched to let the world know that Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett, called him and offered the actor $5 million to help him pay his legal fees, according to Vibe magazine.

Tyrese claimed that he happily accepted the money, but went straight to the internet to share the news with the world and thanked Will and Jada for giving him the money.

Tyrese then followed up with another post, that he later deleted, which claimed that “his family” gave him $5 million to stay off social media and help pay his legal fees.

“My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million to help keep us afloat.”

However, it was later confirmed that Will and Jada-Pinkett Smith had never offered Tyrese any money.