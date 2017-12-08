R&B singer Tyrese Gibson may be in some serious legal trouble. The Fast & Furious star recently appeared on “The Ricky Smiley Morning Show” where he talked about his ongoing custody battle with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson.
During the interview, Tyrese admitted that his former marriage to London native, Norma Gibson, was initiated as an attempt to keep his ex-wife in the country.
According to Wetpaint, Tyrese revealed that he married Norma Gibson while she was pregnant with their daughter, Shayla, in an attempt to avoid traveling back and forth to London just to see his child.
“We had an angel. But I married you to keep you in the country. I never married you because we were happily married… You’re from London. I married you because we had a baby on the way and I had to do whatever I had to do so I’m not traveling all the way to London just to spend quality time with my baby.”
Norma was pregnant when she and Tyrese got married. Tyrese and Norma were married from the years 2007 to 2009 and had one child together.
“So now you’re running around painting this picture, like we was [sings ‘Here Comes The Bride’], we got married and there was like 7 people there…. Like, I am the most flashiest, flamboyant dude, other than Floyd Mayweather, there’s nothing that’s low key and quiet… You know that I married her to keep her in the country.”
Following his divorce from Norma Gibson, Tyrese married Samantha Lee Gibson in a secret Valentine’s Day ceremony earlier this year.
Last month, Tyrese was granted joint custody of his daughter, Shayla, after the Los Angeles Department for Children and Family Services closed their investigation regarding child abuse allegations made by Norma.
Tyrese’s ex-wife alleged that Shayla told her that her Tyrese hit her so hard that she could not sit down. According to Norma’s allegations, Tyrese beat their daughter around 12 to 16 times, which prompted a full investigation.
#Papz got us #DaddyDaughterSeason #UAE and #AFRICA I’m on my way! #ShaylaRocks.com Friday was not a win for me, it is a win for our daughter, Shayla. Who unfortunately has been exposed to tension, private and public embarrassment and growing up and feeling torn between 2 parents who are no longer married…… It is a win because she gets to spend equal time with both of her parents in joint legal custody while she continues to grow in a happy and healthy environment – this has always been and will continue to be my priority. I hope all of the fathers feel encouraged by this cause if was the real “Fathers” out there who reached out and kept me encouraged along the way and for that I can’t thank you enough… – For 10 years I have been the best father I could be, all while quietly being on the receiving end of constant toxic false accusations by the mother of my child. And of course all the while being thrusted into unexpected social media storms all while trying to fight for my career and stay afloat financially. Today I am proud that the courts have put an end to Norma’s toxic nonsense, declaring that NONE of her accusations for the last 10 years against me are credible. I did not break any laws; I did not harass anyone; and most important I never engaged in violent or abusive behavior. The physical and emotional violence that Norma publicly accused of were all false and ruled to have no merit, no evidence, and was unsubstantiated in a court of law. I am forever indebted to my attorney Terry Ross who brought my truth to light in supporting me, my wife Samantha and my daughter Shayla and my team who wanted nothing more than for this 10 year nightmare of false claims and accusations to end……. God delivered on his promise that if I stand on my truth and don’t bend he will show up for me – Today is the first day of the rest of my life with MY FAMILY, my FRIENDS, my fans and supporters and my business associates and of course my immediate TEAM – God bless you….. broken but I will heal from this #ShaylaRocks.com go there now please!!!!! Google #ParentingAlianation and #PathologicalEnmeshment
Tyrese’s lawyer told TMZ Norma is “a lying piece of s***. Tyrese is devastated. He’s a good guy and I will prove that.” Gibson is still seeking full custody of their daughter and a permanent restraining order against the singer.
Previously, in an emotional video Tyrese posted to Facebook, he said he had not seen his daughter in two months.
“Don’t take my baby please don’t take my baby… This is all I got.”
The accusations appear to have ultimately led to his emotional breakdown that has been witnessed by millions across various social media platforms.
“I’m at $13,000 a month, what more do you want from me?”
After several emotional meltdowns on social media, Tyrese was psyched to let the world know that Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett, called him and offered the actor $5 million to help him pay his legal fees, according to Vibe magazine.
Sometimes you just need 1 phone call……….. Just know that God is the greatest…… They don’t want any love….. They told me to go easy…. just know that it’s just good to know there’s still some really nice sincere people out here…… Jada-Pinkett-Smith and my hero WILL SMITH….. Not only does your heart beat for Shayla…… it beats for the world……. We love and appreciate you more thank you could ever know…
Tyrese claimed that he happily accepted the money, but went straight to the internet to share the news with the world and thanked Will and Jada for giving him the money.
Tyrese then followed up with another post, that he later deleted, which claimed that “his family” gave him $5 million to stay off social media and help pay his legal fees.
“My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million to help keep us afloat.”
However, it was later confirmed that Will and Jada-Pinkett Smith had never offered Tyrese any money.