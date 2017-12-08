‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ravi Leaves Jabot For A Career At NE, Love With Ashley At Risk

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Ravi (Abhi Sinha) may soon regret his decision to accept Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) offer to join Newman Enterprises and resign from Jabot. Ravi felt used by Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and charmed by Victoria. He may regret leaving Jabot after he sees what working for NE entails.

According to Soap Central, Ravi felt as if his relationship with Ashley would never change. He didn’t think she would take him seriously, and he felt taken advantage of. He has genuine feelings for her and believed that Ashley is using him for sex.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) tried to give Ravi a piece of friendly advice. She suggested that he fight for Ashley but to be careful not to let her take advantage of him. After Ashley suggested they skip dinner and go straight to bedroom action, he felt used, and he wasn’t sure he wanted to continue to fight for her. He followed his gut, and he decided to quit Jabot and put his talents to use for their competition. It’s a career move that will not only upset Ashley but Jack (Peter Bergman) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) who have depended on his computer skills.

Today on #YR, Jack and Ashley have a power struggle and Hilary makes a connection. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/PDteTG4lTv pic.twitter.com/m7viJQniQk — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 8, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that on Monday’s episode, Ravi will hand-deliver his resignation to Ashley. She will be shocked that he decided to leave Jabot. She probably won’t figure out that her lack of interest in a relationship with him is what led to his decision to leave Jabot.

Ravi probably won’t tell her that he’s leaving to work for Victoria at New Enterprises. Young and the Restless spoilers state he will save that gem for another day. Perhaps, Victoria will deliver that shocking bombshell to Ashley herself.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Ravi could take his grievances towards Ashley to the next level and accuse her of sexual harassment if Y&R decides to go that route. With #MeToo movement in full swing, it could be an important story to tell. Ashley’s behavior could be viewed as inappropriate. Ravi could claim that she used her position at Jabot to intice Ravi into a sexual relationship.

Of course, it’s possible that Ravio could just drop it and focus on his career. Perhaps, he thinks that if he is no longer working with Ashley, they can have an open relationship. Somehow, it’s not likely Ashley will see it that way.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.