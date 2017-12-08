‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Discusses Freezing Her Eggs, Planning For Baby No. 4

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is thinking ahead.

After welcoming three children with three different men by the age of 25, the longtime reality star is planning to potentially welcome a fourth child in the future. However, if she isn’t able to do so naturally, she is thinking about the possibility of freezing her eggs.

During an episode of the Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley, Kailyn Lowry said that while she shouldn’t expand her family at the moment, she is not at all opposed to welcoming a child — or children — in the coming years. That said, she doesn’t want to wait too long to have a fourth child.

According to Kailyn Lowry, she doesn’t want her fourth child to be too far in age from her older three children, including 7-year-old Isaac, 3-year-old Lincoln, and 4-month-old Lux Russell.

While Kailyn Lowry said that she is certainly open to the idea of freezing her eggs, she said that she has no plans to do so at the moment. Instead, she’s enjoying her new relationship with a woman, rumored to be Dominique Potter, as she raises her three children as a single mom.

Kailyn Lowry first went public with the news of her romance last month.

Kailyn Lowry and Dominique Potter have been spending a lot of time with one another since September and have taken a number of trips together, including a visit to New York City with Lowry’s kids and a trip to New Jersey, where they attended a charity event with Lowry’s ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera.

Kailyn Lowry shares her oldest child, son Lincoln, with Jo Rivera, and Rivera has a young daughter from his relationship with Vee Torres. Lowry also shares 3-year-old Lincoln with Javi Marroquin and 4-month-old Lux Russell with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry is currently in production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 with her family, including kids Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux Russell, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus.

No word yet on a premiere date for the new season.