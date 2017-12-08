Katie Holmes Is Reportedly Pregnant, Demands Wedding From Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes may finally be pregnant and expecting her first child with Jamie Foxx, as she was recently seen with what appears to be a baby bump. Tom Cruise’s ex-wife was photographed at the Prive Revaux eyewear store launch event wearing a black body-hugging dress, and her bump in the midsection looked prominent.

According to Ace Showbiz, Jamie is looking for an apartment in New York City so he can spend more time with Katie, especially now that she is allegedly pregnant. The 38-year-old actress already has a child from her ex-husband named Suri Cruise, while the 49-year-old actor has two daughters from his previous relationships, namely Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop.

OK! Magazine reported that those who are close to Holmes and Foxx believe she is pregnant and that the two would eventually get married. An insider told the magazine that the former Dawson’s Creek star is very traditional and has old-fashioned values. Katie allegedly demands a wedding from Jamie because there’s no way she would have a baby out of wedlock.

However, Gossip Cop claims that Katie Holmes is not pregnant or planning a wedding with Jamie Foxx. The website also noted that the couple is only casually dating and not in a serious relationship, unlike what the tabloid reported. According to OK!, the brunette beauty sees the comedian as the perfect husband and daddy material. Now that their romance is finally out in the open, they can start planning a future together.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

The same tabloid reported three months ago that Katie Holmes was pregnant with Jamie Foxx’s baby. The pregnancy news came out after they went public with their relationship. The Kennedys star has allegedly adjusted her workout and avoided alcohol. They have also started talking to their friends about their future as a family.

The couple isn’t confirming or denying that they are having a baby, but they are reportedly thrilled that their relationship is finally out in the open. Neither of them needs to sneak around anymore just to see each other. A source told Hollywood Life that Katie is happy with the way things are with Jamie and she’s not in a rush to get married. However, now that she’s been reportedly spotted with a baby bump, a wedding might finally happen between the two.