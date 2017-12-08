Meghan Markle Must Curtsy To Queen Elizabeth And Kate Middleton, Inside Her Royal Lessons From Prince Harry

In the past year and a half, Meghan Markle’s life has changed from being an American TV actress on a cable drama to soon-to-be British royalty. There are a lot of rules when it comes to being a member of the royal family, but luckily, she has a teacher who has known the life since birth: her fiancé Prince Harry. There is a lot Markle needs to know, and Harry is giving her a crash course in everything from curtsies to selfies.

There Are A Lot Of Rules When It Comes To The Windsor Family

TMZ talked to royal expert Katie Nicholl, and she says the expectation is that Markle knows who to curtsy to, how to address dignitaries, how to handle herself at state dinners, royal etiquette at the table, how to hold conversations, and the rules of royal fashion.

The curtsy rules are an etiquette minefield because she must bend her knees for some royals, but not for others. Another factor determining the curtsy protocol is whether or not Harry is with her. It gets even more confusing from there. But, as The Mirror points out, if Markle curtsies at the wrong moment, she risks embarrassing herself and her husband.

Of course, she must curtsy to the Queen, but she must also always curtsy to Kate Middleton and Princess Anne. When it comes to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, she only curtsies if Harry isn’t with her. If the two are together, then the young princesses must curtsy to her.

Markle doesn’t have to curtsy to Sophie, Countess of Wessex unless her husband Prince Edward is in the room.

This is a lot to keep up with, but Harry knows the drill and is the perfect mentor for his bride-to-be. He is also making it clear that there are little things that she is going to have to give up. One of those no-nos is taking selfies with fans because royals just don’t do that.

Meghan Markle Can Learn From Princess Diana’s Mistakes

His mother, Princess Diana, made a mistake early on in her royal career by wearing a revealing black dress for an event with Princess Grace. In the royal world, they exclusively reserve black for funerals and mourning.

In addition to following a long list of rules, the palace will also make some decisions for the young couple, like where they will live. According to The Telegraph, Harry and Markle will reside in his current Nottingham cottage, which is a two-bedroom house near Kensington Palace. However, once Prince Charles accedes to the throne, it is likely the couple will move to Clarence House since he will be living in Buckingham Palace.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to wed in May 2018.