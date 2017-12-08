‘I’m A Celebrity’ 2017: Dennis Wise Leaves, Now Amir Khan Bullying Iain Lee?

Dennis Wise, who went out of I’m A Celebrity last night, earlier faced allegations that he was trying to bully Iain Lee. The radio DJ’s stint in the jungle is not getting any easier, as there are speculations that Amir Khan and Jamie Lomas are now ganging up against him.

A large section of the fans was happy to see Dennis Wise leave the show. The former English soccer player’s behavior against Lee was not something that was being appreciated by viewers. One of the fans wrote on Twitter that he genuinely liked Wise, until he started bullying Lee. As Wise gets evicted, fans cheer for it and say that the 50-year-old deserves to leave.

Wise was earlier criticized for slamming Lee because of his performance during tasks. He was instrumental in pressuring Lee to avoid saying, “I’m a celebrity. Get me out of here.”

Lee and Wise had an argument earlier, as they talked about the Tutankha-Doom trial. Wise alleged that Lee had said “get me out of here” twice. Lee argued that he had also got 11 stars.

Lee has admitted that he is struggling among celebrities in the jungle. He said it was difficult for him to mingle with others. He explained why he struggled to fit in. According to Lee, he is a socially-awkward person. He said he was quite nervous to be around big personalities. He calls it the greatest achievement of his life to stay in the jungle.

According to the Daily Express, Lee considered leaving the jungle a number of times. The struggle is apparently going to continue, as he is clashing with Amir Khan now. He had a fight with the boxer, as they talked about Stanley Johnson.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

Khan said Lee divided the camp. According to him, Lee messed a lot of things up when he came. After the fight, Lee called Khan an “a**hole” for prodding him. He said the kind of jokes Amir cracked were not funny for him at all. He rather felt uncomfortable because of that.

According to the Birmingham Mail, fans do not like the way Amir is behaving with Lee. Now that Wise is gone, some of the fans believe Amir Khan and Jamie Lomas are “ganging up” against Lee.