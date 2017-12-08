Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Slugger Reveals New List Of Teams He Would Play For

The Giancarlo Stanton trade rumors have taken another turn. Late Thursday (December 7), Stanton released the names of the teams for which he is willing to waive his no-trade clause. Due to a clause in his current contract, Stanton has the ability to veto any deal that the Miami Marlins come up with, giving the National League MVP a lot of negotiating power.

A report by MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal presented the latest information on the situation between Stanton and the Marlins, using the term “fluid” as he explained what has been taking place over the past 48 hours. While the Marlins had been negotiating in earnest with the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals over a trade that would include their best hitter, Stanton has revealed that he doesn’t want to play in either city. Rosenthal calls this a “fluid” situation, as it’s possible Stanton could change his mind again.

There are four teams that have surfaced in these latest Giancarlo Stanton trade rumors as the destinations he would prefer for the 2018 MLB season. Rosenthal reveals that Stanton has stated he would waive his no-trade clause to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, or Houston Astros. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Astros had actually taken part in trade negotiations with the Miami Marlins that didn’t lead to a deal being completed.

On Stanton story: NOTHING is definitive and no part of it should be interpreted that way. Tried to write it carefully; situation remains fluid. https://t.co/yVUEdDZf0l — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 8, 2017

To call the entire situation a “mess” might just be an understatement at this point. The former owners of the Miami Marlins convinced Giancarlo Stanton to sign this long-term contract and now the new owners want it off the books. The problem is that not many teams can afford to take on the $295 million that Stanton is still owned and even fewer want to give up a talented group of prospects to get a deal done. Stanton is putting the front office of Miami in a very difficult position, but he is also well aware that he holds a lot of the control with his full no-trade clause.

It would certainly shake up the entire landscape of Major League Baseball if a Giancarlo Stanton trade ended with him as a member of the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, or Houston Astros. If any of those four teams could acquire Stanton without giving up players on their 25-man rosters, they could become the instant favorites to win the 2018 World Series. It has certainly caused quite a stir on social media already and these MLB trade rumors about Stanton don’t appear to be coming to an end very soon.