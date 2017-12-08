Meghan Markle Should Be Played By Selena Gomez In ‘The Crown,’ Says Matt Smith

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement officially announced, writers of The Crown have a lot of new intriguing episodes to look forward to in the upcoming seasons. Recently, Matt Smith, who plays Prince Phillip on the show, shared his thoughts on who should play Prince Harry’s wife-to-be on The Crown.

In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a caller asked Claire Foy and Matt Smith their thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement, reported People. The caller asked the two TheCrown stars who they think should play the former Suits actress in the future.

Smith immediately jumped at the follow-up question and answered that Selena Gomez should play Meghan Markle on The Crown. In jest, Claire Foy shared with everyone that her co-star was enamored by the 25-year-old actress turned singer. Smith solidified his answer.

“[Selena Gomez] is playing Meghan Markle!”

As fans of the show know, Peter Morgan, the creator of The Crown, envisioned the series to be six seasons total. The first season covered Queen Elizabeth’s early years on the throne. Presumably, the series will end in the present and will cover the Queen’s life as it is now.

The addition of Meghan Markle in the royal family would be a big part of the later seasons of The Crown. So, the actress playing her would have a significant role.

Is the royal palace seeing much of a change? I talk about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in this post >> https://t.co/gllgA5kBnS#bloggerstribe #lbloggers #GRLPOWR @FemaleBloggerRT pic.twitter.com/pnOZphBnGF — Girl In Gamba (@girlingamba) December 7, 2017

While Selena Gomez is an actress, Peter Morgan will most likely not cast her for the role. Morgan may want to portray Meghan Markle in the most accurate light and opt to cast an African-American actress in the role.

Given that the people casting for the show seem to prefer that the actors resemble the royals they are portraying, the actress playing Meghan Markle would have to share the royal-to-be’s beauty. Daily Mail may have found the actress who shares Markle’s looks. Celest Creel, a 32-year-old actress, bears a striking resemblance to the royal bride-to-be. Creel was even mistaken for Markle during a photo-shoot.

However, Claire Foy pointed out during the show that the actress playing Meghan Markle would have to be young right now for the ages to match up when the series reaches that point in time. In that light, actress Zendaya might be the perfect fit even if she doesn’t quite look like the former Suits actress.

Either way, fans of The Crown are excited to see who will play Prince Harry’s future wife. Claire Foy and Matt Smith share the sentiments and were very happy to hear about the new royal couple’s impending nuptials.