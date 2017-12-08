‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Named ‘Worst Dressed Man’ By GQ, Draws Mixed Reactions Online

Looks like British GQ is not a fan of Kit Harington’s sense of fashion. The Game of Thrones heartthrob was recently hailed the “Worst Dressed Man” on the famous magazine’s 2018 list.

In a recent report by the Mirror, it has been revealed that the 30-year-old London native failed to impress the fashion world with his stylish suits and iconic hair.

Apparently, Kit Harington’s style just didn’t make the cut to be considered fashionable — at least for GQ. The Jon Snow actor topped this year’s list of “Worst Dressed Men,” which most people find surprising.

The Game of Thrones star was joined by other “Worst Dressed” celebrities, including Paul Merton (second spot), PewDiePie (sixth spot), Elon Musk (ninth spot), and more.

According to reports, the list was voted for by GQ staff and famous designers, including Giorgio Armani and Sir Paul Smith.

Meanwhile, opposite Kit Harington, Matt Smith, 35, was hailed the best-dressed man of 2018. The Doctor Who star recently landed his first Burberry campaign alongside Cara Delevigne. The actor reportedly impressed GQ with his sharp-tailored suits and effortlessly fashionable red carpet appearances.

Also included in the best-dressed list are A$AP Rocky (second spot), Harry Styles (fourth spot), Andrew Garfield (fifth spot), Brooklyn Beckham (ninth spot), and more.

‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington was hailed the ‘Worst Dressed Man’ by GQ. Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

With his newest title as the “Worst Dressed Man of 2018,” fans of Kit Harington couldn’t help but express their shock and dismay about the results on social media. One user wrote, “Only in Trump’s America could Blake Shelton be named ‘sexiest man alive’ in the same year that Kit Harington is named ‘worst dressed man’.”

Another one chimed in, “Excuse me GQ, how can you call Kit Harington the worst dressed man alive when he literally looks hot in everything he wears.”

So far, the Game of Thrones star has yet to comment on being GQ‘s “Worst Dressed Man of 2018”.

Kit Harington is known for his role as Jon Snow in ‘Game of Thrones’. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Despite being on top of the infamous list, Kit Harington proves to be one of the most sought-after stars today. In fact, he recently signed on a brand new HBO Europe series.

According to W Magazine, the actor will take on the lead role of Gunpowder, a 17th century period series recently acquired by the network.

Kit Harington is engaged to ‘Game of Thrones’ co-star Rose Leslie. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Kit Harington is also busy preparing for his upcoming wedding to Rose Leslie. The couple started dating in 2012, after meeting on the set of Game Of Thrones. Rose played the role of Ygritte, who left the show in 2014. Kit, on the other hand, plays Jon Snow and has starred in all seven seasons of the series.

In September, Harington popped the question to Leslie and made the announcement traditionally in The Times newspaper.

Check out GQ’s Best and Worst Dressed men of 2018 in the list below.

Best Dressed

1. Matt Smith

2. A$AP Rocky

3. Jeff Goldblum

4. Harry Styles

5. Andrew Garfield

6. Skepta

7. Riz Ahmed

8. Ryan Reynolds

9. Brooklyn Beckham

10. Alessandro Michele

Worst Dressed

1. Kit Harington

2. Paul Merton

3. Shmee150

4. Jacob Rees-Mogg

5. Morrissey

6. PewDiePie

7. Louis Theroux

8. Marshmello

9. Elon Musk

10. Joe Wicks