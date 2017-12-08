As if losing Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber) during the epic Arrowverse Crossover event, “Crisis on Earth X, Part 4,” wasn’t bad enough, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow fans soon learnt from the fascinating mid-season finale, “Beebo the War God,” that Jefferson “Jax” Jackson (Franz Drameh), the other half of the nuclear-powered Firestorm, has decided to leave the Legends following the death of his partner. The only consolation is that replacing these two beloved pioneer Legends will be an alternate version of Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) and, as seen at the end of the mid-season finale, occult expert John Constantine (Matt Ryan).

Fans of The CW superhero series will be more or less used to having Captain Cold around (albeit from a different planet), but it is the devil-may-care Constantine who may well stir things up a notch on the Waverider, providing more intrigue to what is already one of the most fun shows to watch on TV.

The self-acclaimed accomplished warlord will join the Legends on their time-travelling adventures beginning with Season 3 Episode 10, “Daddy Darhkest.” Judging from the just-released teaser trailer for the mid-season premiere, it is a certainty that viewers will be seeing more supernatural activities in the series, with Constantine out to prove that he is a worthy addition to the team. Check out the return trailer below:

The demon hunter has his own solo series, Constantine, that lasted only one season on NBC from 2015-2016. Played by Welsh actor Ryan, the character was introduced into the Arrowverse in a Season 4 episode of Arrow, in which he helped restored the soul of future Legends captain Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) after she returned from the dead. Constantine will also have his own animated series on CW Seed in 2018, with Ryan reprising his role.

Constantine’s timely arrival on the Waverider is due to the fact that Lance has an unexplained vision in the midseason finale where she felt the presence of Mollus, a dangerous “phantom” whom Time Bureau chief Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) has been hunting down through time, suspecting him to be the mastermind behind the powers of resurrected villain, Damien Darkh (Neil McDonough).

Matt Ryan as Constantine in ‘Arrow’ Season 4 The CW

Constantine: Welcomed On Board The Waverider

Despite the exits of Stein and Jax, most of the remaining Legends believed that Constantine’s arrival on the Waverider bodes well for the team. During an on-set interview with Collider, Brandon Routh, who plays inventor Ray Parker, thought “it’s kinda cool to have him aboard the ship.”



“Our season thus far has been heavily influenced by the supernatural and by magic, so it’s very appropriate to have (Constantine) there.”

Tala Ashe, who plays computer hacker Zari Tomaz and a relative newcomer to the Waverider herself, reckoned that Constantine may help her character in understanding how magic amulets work.

“I think he’s going to be interested in the totems in general and what their meaning is, and he might be someone who can help with figuring out what that means.”

It will be interesting to see just how well “the master of the dark arts” will fit with the remaining Legends who more often than not usually take a lighthearted stance when facing challenges. Let’s hope John Constantine will be more of a boon than a bane. Legends of Tomorrow returns on The CW in February 2018.