‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Next Two Weeks: Sam, Drew Have Explosive Fight, Jason Gets A Lead On His Kidnapper

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the weeks of December 11 and December 18 reveal that Drew (Billy Miller) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) have an explosive fight after Sam has an outburst. The explosive fight between Sam and Drew comes after Navy lawyers arrived in Port Charles to arrest Drew (Billy Miller). They told the PCPD that they were taking Drew away to face a court-martial for desertion. Sam (Kelly Monaco) called Jason (Steve Burton) and asked for help. Sam, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Nathan (Ryan Paevey), and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), worked together to stop the Navy officers from taking Drew away to face trial by court-martial. They wanted Drew to remain in the custody of the PCPD.

Jason Helps Drew, Talks To The Navy Lawyers

Sam calls Jason (Steve Burton) and asks him for help. Jason leaves Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) and arrives at the police station where he meets the Navy lawyers. After he tells them everything that happened to him and Drew, the Navy lawyers agree to report to their superiors in Washington before they proceed, according to SheKnows Soaps.

Sam Has An Explosive Confrontation With Drew

General Hospital spoilers indicate that the Navy will eventually let Drew off the hook. Spoilers for the week of December 18 hint that after he sorts out the desertion issue with the Navy, he becomes embroiled in a relationship squabble with Sam who has so far proved loyal to him. The fight will likely be sparked by Drew’s sense of insecurity about his relationship with Sam.

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Monday, December 18, from Soaps Central Boards state that Drew’s anxiety about the security of his relationship with Sam reaches a head. Drew could confront Sam and hint that he believes she really wants to be with Jason, and that she is staying with him only out of pity or because she does not want to break his heart. He might even tell her to just go ahead and fulfill her true heart’s desire by leaving him for Jason.

GH spoilers hint that Sam won’t take Drew’s whining quietly this time. She has finally had enough of Drew’s display of insecurity, fears, petty jealousy and outbursts. She will probably let him understand that he’s not the only one who’s been having a rough time lately. Everyone linked to the twin drama has suffered anxiety and stress. Sam in particular could justifiably claim that she has suffered as much as Drew since Jason (Steve Burton) returned to Port Charles. So she could legitimately also indulge in an outburst of her own.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Sam and Drew have an explosive fight, but after tempers cool they come back together to work things out like mature adults. Sam works hard to reassure Drew that she chose him because she loves him and wants to be with him, and not Jason.

Drew will find it difficult to get over his fears and insecurity, so another flare up could still occur in the future.

Jason Gets A Lead On His Kidnapper

After Jason and Sonny get a lead from Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), they track the villain Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) to an apartment. They break into the apartment with their guns drawn, but instead of Faison, they find his daughter, Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). Britt appears to be on the phone with her mother Dr. Leisl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) who is probably trying to warn her to run before Jason and Sonny arrive.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 11 tease that Jason and Sonny question Britt about Faison. Of course, Britt would say she doesn’t have any information about Faison’s recent activities, but Jason and Sonny won’t believe her. Tension grows as Sonny and Jason try to convince her to talk. GH spoilers hint that Jason’s frustration grows as Britt gives them the run around, and he finally explodes in a rage, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, December 11, from Soap Central Boards, and Daytime Royalty, state that Jason gets a lead on his kidnapper. This could mean that Jason is able to extract useful information from Britt. It is unlikely, however, that Britt generously offers all the information they need. She only drops a tantalizing hint. Sonny and Jason would need to put on their thinking caps to analyze the bit of information before making a decision on their next move.

Is Faison The Mastermind?

Sonny and Jason have so far focused on finding Faison. Their search is based on the assumption that Faison very likely knows something about the kidnapping and the memory swap experiments. However, General Hospital buzz hints it is unlikely that Faison is the mastermind that Sonny and Jason are searching for. Catching up with Faison would likely prove to be only the first stage in a long drama- and suspense-filled hunt for the mastermind. It is even possible that Sonny and Jason find to their shock that the hunt for Faison leads to a dead-end, and that Faison is not linked to the memory swap study.

Regardless, the storyline promises unexpected plot twists and surprises before the identity of the mastermind is eventually revealed.