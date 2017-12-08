Former President Barack Obama recently held a Q&A session in Chicago, in which he said that the United States of America could fall apart and even used the rise of Adolf Hitler as an example. Obama, however, did not mention Donald Trump by his name but there are many who read between the lines. While speaking during the session held at the Economic Club of Chicago, the former US president warned against nativism is the United States of America.

“We have to tend to this garden of democracy or else things could fall apart quickly.”

According to newspaper Chicago Business, Barack Obama added that this is exactly what has happened in Germany in the 1930s when even after the democracy of the Weimar Republic, Adolf Hitler rose to power.

“That’s what happened in Germany in the 1930s which, despite the democracy of the Weimar Republic and centuries of high-level cultural and scientific achievements, Adolph Hitler rose to dominate.”

Chicago Business’ political writer Greg Hinz called Barack Obama’s remarks “jaw-dropping.” Many also believed that Obama’s recent comments were directly aimed at Donald Trump and his “Make America Great Again” rhetoric.

It was further reported that the solution to this problem, according to Obama, is one has to pay attention and “vote.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

In November, Donald Trump came under media scrutiny after he retweeted inflammatory videos from the Twitter account of a British far-right, which reportedly contained anti-Muslim content.

Take that, @realDonaldTrump: @BarackObama makes clear his view that a complacent America could be headed the way of Nazi Germany. Read his remarkable comments at #EconomicClub of Chicago. @BarackObama2Day https://t.co/XD4gdhjDRr — Greg Hinz (@GregHinz) December 6, 2017

Barack Obama’s comments are not taken lightly by Donald Trump’s supporters. Some even called it “unpatriotic” and pointed out that President Trump was promising to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, suggesting comparisons with Adolf Hitler who ordered the Holocaust were nonsensical, reports The Telegraph.

Obama went on an unhinged rant comparing Trump to Hitler and implied that Americans should vote Dem. or millions of people would be killed.

Bizarre remarks were made during an Economic Club of Chicago event on Tuesday night but have been largely ignored by the mainstream media. — Katarina-Bot-Covfefe (@Welly_World) December 7, 2017

Michael Johns — a Tea Party founder — described Barack Obama’s recent comments as absurd and went on to say that Hitler killed six million people and Trump, on the other hand, has created over one million jobs in less than a year and killed absolutely no one.

“It’s unfortunate that a former president, who is no doubt an intelligent man, would make that mistake.”

Fox News’ political commentator, Jesse Watters noted that Barack Obama compared his successor (Donald Trump) to Adolf Hitler is “demeaning and beneath him.”

That being said, as mentioned above, Barack Obama did not take Donald Trump’s name during his Q&A session. It was just his statements that made many to wonder that he reportedly compared the ongoing American scenario with the 1930s Germany when Adolf Hitler rose to power and killed over six million people.

That being said, this is not for the first time when someone has allegedly compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. Back in June, North Korean state media compared Trump’s policies of keeping “America First” to Nazism.

“Based on Hitler’s dictatorial policies that separate people from their peers, justifies oppression and creates an atmosphere of fear in American political, social, media and information circles,” noted Korea Central News Agency.