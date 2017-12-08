‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Anna & Finn Move In Together As Romance Heats Up, Hayden Baby Drama Ahead

General Hospital spoilers reveal that although their relationship may be a charade at the moment, Anna (Finola Hughes) and Finn (Michael Easton) will soon take their attraction to the next level. Anna originally brought Finn on board her case because she was trying to take down Cassandra (Jessica Tuck) for her role in the opioid crisis. Finn was reluctant at first, as he was still trying to get over Hayden (Rebecca Budig), but agreed to Anna’s plan to act as if they were a couple. Now Anna is trying to get him out of the way, but he is insisting that he is in on the case for the long-haul.

Next week will see Anna and Finn finally seeing progress on the case they’ve so painstakingly been working on. General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, indicate that Cassandra will have some instructions for Finn which he will follow through on. Of course, Anna will play her role in the next phase of the operation. Anna is an old hand at investigation and she does whatever needs to be done to get the bad guys off the street. Finn will soon realize that women like Anna are hard to come by, and that she never lets her friends down.

Now that Finn's a free agent, there's nothing in Cassandra's way. Tune into a riveting, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/HV5QIQ6bWJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 6, 2017

Cementing his admiration for Anna, Finn will see her willingness to take on a new project while still on the Cassandra case. Sonny (Maurice Benard) will approach Anna to ask her to lure Faison into a trap, according to Inquisitr. Then there’s also the mini disco ball which Andre (Anthony Montgomery) gave to Anna. Rumors indicate that there may be a link between Jason and Drew’s case and the mini disco ball. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Finn will be impressed by Anna’s fearless attitude and it will attract him to her.

To make things even more interesting, General Hospital spoilers also reveal that Anna and Finn may soon be shacking up together when she offers him a place to stay. These two could believe it makes their romance more believable, but chances are they’re just playing with fire. General Hospital spoilers say that their fake romance is about to turn into red hot sizzling passion!

Of course, the timing couldn’t be more perfect for Hayden’s return with a baby in tow. It seems as if the GH writers are setting it up for her to return at any moment. Why else would Cameron and Liz talk about her unless the writers are planning for her to make an appearance soon? Wouldn’t it stir up even more drama if she walks in on Anna and the man whom she almost married, Finn?