Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reportedly Fighting Over Filming Baby No. 3 Birth For ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are about to welcome their third child into the world, but it looks like the couple is having some trouble in paradise. Reports are saying that Kim would like to film the birth of her third child, but Kanye wants nothing to do with that. Who will win out?

According to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian has already admitted that having a surrogate carry her third child is “so much harder” than being pregnant herself. While she struggles with that, it looks like her husband is not making things any better for her. InTouch Weekly is reporting that the couple has been fighting constantly over the past few weeks, as things are leading up to their daughter’s arrival.

The fighting is driving Kim nuts, but what is all that fighting about? InTouch Weekly claims that Kim wants to film the child’s birth for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but Kanye is totally against it.

“They’re at loggerheads about the birth being filmed for Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” an insider for the publication told the mag. “Kanye’s made it clear that cameras are banned from the delivery room.”

While it seems like Kanye is putting his foot down on this subject, he is also causing some more havoc about the Kardashians. InTouch Weekly also reported that Kanye doesn’t even want Kris Jenner to be there when their daughter is born. West claims he wants to keep things super private and intimate, but Kim is not having any of it.

“Kim’s insisting that Kris be by her side, and is trying to convince Kanye that filming it will increase their popularity and the show’s ratings,” the source said.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:07am PST

The InTouch Weekly source claims they have been arguing nonstop. As far as their first two children go, they did not film the births of North West or Saint West, so you would assume they will follow that tradition for their newest daughter.

The big difference this time around is that Kim gave birth the first two pregnancies, but now a surrogate is carrying the baby for this one. InTouch states that Kim and the surrogate do not get along and the surrogate doesn’t even want Kim in the delivery room when she gives birth.

“There will be major tension between them in the delivery room. The surrogate doesn’t even want Kim to be there at this point, but she has no other choice. Everyone is fearful a fight could break out between them!”

Kim Kardashian's latest beauty success is inspired by a Kanye West song: https://t.co/srDQA3uT4X pic.twitter.com/877CpC7ToI — MTV (@MTV) December 4, 2017

That would be ratings gold for KUWTK.