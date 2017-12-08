The Game Awards: ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Bags Game Of The Year Award, List Of Winners Here!

The Game Awards 2017 was finally held on Dec. 7 and it was dubbed as the biggest gaming award ceremony. Geoff Keighley, the Canadian video game journalist, hosted the event that was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Previously, it was announced that 102 games and individuals were nominated for this year’s #TheGameAwards. As explained on the award-giving body’s webpage, the nominees were chosen by an international jury consisting of 51 global media and influencer outlets like the Arstechnica, Engadget, Gamespot, Funhaus, and more.

The international jury’s votes account for the 90 percent total while the remaining 10 percent were from public fan votes. For esports categories, a separate jury of media outlets that focus on esports determine the nominees.

The Game Awards was streamed via Steam, Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer so game enthusiasts around the world were able to watch the ceremony live. Below are the 2017 winners. The full list of nominees can also be checked on The Game Awards 2017’s website.

Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Game Direction

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Narrative

What Remains of Edith Finch

Best Art Direction

Cuphead

We go LIVE in only 2 hours! 8:30E|5:30P – We’re ready, are you? #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/FSWJMHGP4s — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 7, 2017

Best Score/Music

Nier: Automata

Best Audio Design

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Best Performance

Melina Juergens, Hellblade

Games for Impact

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

Best Ongoing Game

Overwatch

Best Mobile Game

Monument Valley 2

Best Handheld Game

Metroid: Samus Returns

Best VR/AR Game

Resident Evil 7: biohazard

Best Action Game

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Best Action/Adventure Game

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Role-Playing Game

Persona 5

Best Fighting Game

Injustice 2

Best Family Game

Super Mario Odyssey

Best Strategy Game

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Best Sports/Racing Game

Forza Motorsport 7

Most Anticipated Game

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Independent Game

Cuphead

Best Student Game

Level Squared

Trending Gamer

Guy Beahm (“Dr. Disrespect”)

Best Esports Game

Overwatch

Best Esports Player

Lee Sang Hyuk a.k.a “Faker” (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends)

Best Esports Team

Cloud 9

Best Debut Indie Game

Cuphead

Best Chinese Game

jx3 HD（《剑网3》重制版

The Game of The Year is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild! Congratulations! ???? #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/fQqmZ6tZlB — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017

Heavy noted that that the Best Multiplayer award was not given out or perhaps, the organizers forgot about it. The nominees for this category include Call of Duty: WWII, Destiny 2, Fortnite, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and Splatoon 2.

The Game Awards 2017 recognizes creative and technical excellence in the video game industry. It brings together game developers, players, and game publishers from around the world.