The Game Awards: ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Bags Game Of The Year Award, List Of Winners Here!

The Game Awards 2017 was finally held on Dec. 7 and it was dubbed as the biggest gaming award ceremony. Geoff Keighley, the Canadian video game journalist, hosted the event that was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Previously, it was announced that 102 games and individuals were nominated for this year’s #TheGameAwards. As explained on the award-giving body’s webpage, the nominees were chosen by an international jury consisting of 51 global media and influencer outlets like the Arstechnica, Engadget, Gamespot, Funhaus, and more.
The international jury’s votes account for the 90 percent total while the remaining 10 percent were from public fan votes. For esports categories, a separate jury of media outlets that focus on esports determine the nominees.
The Game Awards was streamed via Steam, Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer so game enthusiasts around the world were able to watch the ceremony live. Below are the 2017 winners. The full list of nominees can also be checked on The Game Awards 2017’s website.
Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Game Direction
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Narrative
What Remains of Edith Finch
Best Art Direction
Cuphead
We go LIVE in only 2 hours! 8:30E|5:30P – We’re ready, are you? #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/FSWJMHGP4s
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 7, 2017
Best Score/Music
Nier: Automata
Best Audio Design
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Best Performance
Melina Juergens, Hellblade
Games for Impact
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
Best Ongoing Game
Overwatch
Best Mobile Game
Monument Valley 2
Best Handheld Game
Metroid: Samus Returns
Best VR/AR Game
Resident Evil 7: biohazard
Best Action Game
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Best Action/Adventure Game
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Role-Playing Game
Persona 5
Best Fighting Game
Injustice 2
Best Family Game
Super Mario Odyssey
Best Strategy Game
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Best Sports/Racing Game
Forza Motorsport 7
Most Anticipated Game
The Last of Us Part 2
Best Independent Game
Cuphead
Best Student Game
Level Squared
Trending Gamer
Guy Beahm (“Dr. Disrespect”)
Best Esports Game
Overwatch
Best Esports Player
Lee Sang Hyuk a.k.a “Faker” (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends)
Best Esports Team
Cloud 9
Best Debut Indie Game
Cuphead
Best Chinese Game
jx3 HD（《剑网3》重制版
The Game of The Year is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild! Congratulations! ???? #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/fQqmZ6tZlB
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017
Heavy noted that that the Best Multiplayer award was not given out or perhaps, the organizers forgot about it. The nominees for this category include Call of Duty: WWII, Destiny 2, Fortnite, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and Splatoon 2.
The Game Awards 2017 recognizes creative and technical excellence in the video game industry. It brings together game developers, players, and game publishers from around the world.