Game of Thrones fans knew that it would be a long wait to see the final six episodes of Game of Thrones Season 8. It was earlier revealed that the filming of the last season was halted because the creative team wished to use the real winter in the outdoor locations. As of this writing, Game of Thrones Season 8 is still under production and the show’s star Sophie Turner, who is currently filming X-Men: Dark Phoenix, has confirmed the fears of her fans. Sophie has teased that all the six episodes of Game of Thrones Season 8 won’t be premiered until 2019.

During her recent conversation with Variety, Sophie Turner, who plays the role of Sansa Stark — the eldest daughter of Ned Stark — seemed to reveal the release date of Game of Thrones Season 8. During the interview, when she was asked about her excitement level for the last six episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones and her role as Jean Grey in the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix, she subtly stated that the fantasy drama series won’t be out until 2019.

“I’m really excited. Game of Thrones comes out in 2019. Dark Phoenix is in November.”

Sophie also talked about Sansa Stark’s life in the upcoming season.

According to the actress, who recently announced her engagement with her long-time boyfriend Joe Jonas, in Game of Thrones Season 8, Sansa will have to face political dangers as Littlefinger (played in the show by Aidan Gillen) is not around her anymore.

“This season, there’s a new threat, and all of a sudden she finds herself somewhat back in the deep end. And without Littlefinger, it’s a test for her of whether she can get through it…This season is more a passionate fight for her than a political, manipulative kind of fight.”

She added that after Game of Thrones and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, she has a few projects lined up and is very much excited about the future.

“I have a couple indie movies coming out. I’m a producer on my next movie [Girl Who Fell From the Sky]. So I’m really excited about the future.”

Entertainment Weekly noted that if Game of Thrones‘ last season premieres in 2019, then it is going to benefit HBO in a couple of ways. The media outlet pointed out that since the last season aired during last summer, it is competing in the 2018 Emmy Awards — which is going to air next fall. This will help HBO to focus the series’ publicity on its Emmy campaign in 2018 rather than promote Season 8 at the same time.

Meanwhile, Turner is not the only one excited about the final season of GoT. Show’s former actor Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo, recently visited the set in Belfast and revealed that the last six episodes are going to be the greatest thing that has ever aired on television.

“It’s going to be unbelievable. It’s going to f*** up a lot of people,” he added.