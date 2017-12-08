Fergie Opens Up About Her Crystal Meth Addiction: ‘I Was Hallucinating On A Daily Basis’

Fergie recently opened up about her horrific crystal meth addiction and how it almost ruined her life and career.

In a tell-all interview with iNews, the 42-year-old “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer did not hold back in sharing some shocking details during the lowest point in her life. The former Black Eyed Peas member revealed that she was struggling with serious health problems brought by her severe drug addiction.

According to Fergie, during the peak of her addiction, she was experiencing hallucination every single day.

“I was [suffering from] chemically-induced psychosis and dementia. I was hallucinating on a daily basis.”

Apparently, her crystal meth addiction was so bad that it took her a while to get the drug out of her system.

“It took a year after getting off that drug for the chemicals in my brain to settle so that I stopped seeing things. I’d just be sitting there, seeing a random bee or bunny.”

In fact, the hallucinations even went as far as getting paranoid about being traced by the FBI and SWAT teams. The singer recalled how the incident led her to seek solace in a church.

The “Glamorous” artist admitted that using drugs used to be fun until it reached the point that it was too much for her to handle.

Despite all the struggles, Fergie managed to snap out of her addiction and considered that phase a “learning experience.” She also claimed that the experience taught her to be a better person and will be forever grateful for that.

This is not the first time that Fergie candidly discussed her drug addiction. In 2006, the “Fergalicious” singer admitted that crystal meth was “the hardest boyfriend” she ever had to break up with.

“I dug deep as to why I got there. It’s the drug that’s addicting. But it’s why you start doing it in the first place that’s interesting.”

In September, Fergie confirmed her split from Josh Duhamel after eight years of marriage. In an interview with The Wendy Willams Show, the singer emotionally admitted that she “wanted to stay married forever.”

Despite the separation, the former couple remains amicable towards each other. In fact, they have nothing but good words to say about each other. Fergie and Josh are also doing great in co-parenting their four-year-old son Axl.

Currently, Fergie is busy with her new album Double Dutchess. She also dropped a new music video for her first single “Milf Money (MILF$),” which featured famous celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Ciara, Alessandra Ambrosio, Gemma Ward, Tara Lynn, Kim Kardashian, and more.