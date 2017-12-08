‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Has Arrived — Watch It Here

The teasers for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom have been coming all week long, but it all led to the big event: the debut of the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer. The dinosaurs are back, as are Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, and you can see them all in the trailer below.

The Fallen Kingdom trailer debuted during Thursday Night Football tonight. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the sequel to Jurassic World, which was the 2015 reboot of the Jurassic Park franchise by Colin Trevorrow. Besides the return of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as Owen and Claire, fans of the franchise will also see another familiar face in the trailer. Jeff Goldblum returns as Ian Malcolm from the original movie.

“These creatures were here before us. And if we’re not careful, they’re gonna be here after us.”

Leading up to the big trailer, fans got a teaser trailer on Sunday, according to Variety. The first teaser showed Owen and Claire running with a stampede of dinosaurs. During this, the island of Isla Nublar was erupting around them in volcanic flames and smoke.

The next teaser for Fallen Kingdom came on Tuesday, which featured Pratt and Howard trying to upload the trailer during a raptor attack. This teaser contained many references to the original Jurassic Park movie. Trevorrow also teased fans before, as he shared footage of Owen interacting with a young velociraptor.

According to Yahoo!, it looks like fan favorite Jurassic World velociraptor “Blue” is still alive. Blue rebelled against Indominus Rex during Jurassic World to help protect Owen. In the trailer, there seems to be a scene showing the moment “Blue” was born and forming a quick bond with Owen. Fans also saw in the trailer that Rexy, the boss resident Tyrannosaurus Rex, was still alive also. He assisted in the downfall of Indominus two years ago.

As far as behind-the-scenes go for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, J.A. Bayona is directing. Also starring in the movie are Justice Smith, James Cromwell, and Toby Jones. Trevorrow was in charge during the first movie and wrote the script for the sequel with Derek Connolly. Serving as executive producers are Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to release on June 22, 2018.