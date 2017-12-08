‘Red Dead Redemption 2:’ Amazon Italy’s Recently Leaked Official Release Date For ‘RDR2’ Makes Perfect Sense

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the titles dedicated gamers have been waiting for since they finished playing the franchise’s first installment. Fans of the first RDR have followed the sequel’s development since Rockstar Games, the company that developed the game, announced its release. Despite the company’s efforts to keep the sequel’s launch date a surprise for fans, however, it may have been leaked by one of its retail sellers.

In a posting on Amazon’s website in Italy, a release date for Red Dead Redemption 2 is listed. Based on the posting, the second installment will be available to customers on March 30, 2018. The date listed is in line with when the title is expected to be released, which is sometime in the spring of 2018 as stated by various reports.

Take-Two Interactive has not confirmed or denied the date listed in the post. But the listing does prove that the game developer is revving up for the game’s release since a webpage is already being created for it.

So fans can breathe easy, knowing that RDR2 will likely not be delayed again. In fact, according to The Motley Fool, Take-Two Interactive changed its prediction for the sequel title’s earnings from operating activities. The company doubled the expected revenue to $300 million, due to the success of Grand Theft Auto V and NBA 2k18.

Screenshot from the highly anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2. Howdy pic.twitter.com/dO0Nkmj16U — Sweet Screens (@GamesDelight) November 28, 2017

The unexpected growth in GAAP from GTA V and NBA 2k18 in this current fiscal year seems to have given the developer some breathing room until the next fiscal year, which starts in April 2018.

With this in mind, Amazon Italy’s leaked date seems to make sense. After all, Take-Two Interactive will likely position its next blockbuster AAA title at the start of the 2018 fiscal year. Doing so would augment the company’s already stellar 2017 revenue, and it would enable the firm to start the next fiscal cycle strong.

However, GameTransfers cautions that the date listed on Amazon Italy’s page might just be a placeholder. So fans should be wary of the date.

In related news, the presence of microtransactions in Red Dead Redemption 2 still hasn’t been clarified by the company. However, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, shed some light on the issue, as per WCCFtech.