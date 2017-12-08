A British Gamer Is The World’s Highest-Earning YouTuber Of 2017

Daniel Middleton also known as DanTDM is the highest-earning YouTuber of 2017, in which he earns about £12.3 million or $16.5 million this year, according to Forbes magazine. DanTDM has started making videos of himself playing popular games such as Pokemon and Minecraft.

The 26-year-old YouTuber from the United Kingdom has over 16 million subscribers and has had more than 10 billion views of all the videos he made. Daniel seemed to enjoy doing his craft on YouTube as many people all over the world are watching and subscribing to his videos.

Middleton made a commentary regarding his being a YouTuber last year. He said that what is cool about YouTube, unlike TV, is that there is not that competition element. He meant that you could make it into that, as there are obviously numbers involved. However, people are free to watch whoever they want, as noted by the Forbes.

DanTDM had recently a world tour including the four sold-out nights at the Sydney Opera House. He was quite apprehensive about the fame he got from being a YouTuber. He said that it is intense being a role model for young people and it is something that he still to learn about.

On the other hand, Daniel had not been on the list of top ten last year. Anyway, he got it this time and ranked first among other YouTubers.

BBC listed the following other highest-earning YouTubers of 2017:

2. Evan Fong, also a gamer who has earnings of about $15.5 million this year. He ranked second to DanTDM and had also billion of views.

3. On the third spot is a group of ex-high school basketball players known as Dude Perfect. They do sport-related stunts and tricks. This group of YouTubers has about 24 million subscribers and earned about $14 million.

4. Mark Fischbach dubbed as Markiplier ranks fourth of the highest-earning YouTubers of 2017. He is also a gamer who earned about $12.5 this year.

5. Logan Alexander Paul is next in line with about $12.5 million in earnings this year. He is an actor and became an American YouTube personality.

There are three gamers who made it to top five of the highest-earning YouTubers of 2017. Krishna Subramanian, the co-founder of branded content platform Captive8, said that their audience is constantly growing as they look for tips and tricks and gaming companies look to them as a way to advertise in a space with less competition and a lot more authenticity.