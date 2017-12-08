Ewan McGregor Spotted Leaving Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s L.A. Home Amidst Cheating Allegations From Ex-Wife

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead seemed to be going well despite reports of cheating while the former was still married to French beauty Eve Mavrakis. The Fargo actor was recently spotted leaving his co-star’s plush home in L.A. early Wednesday morning.

The recent split between Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis has taken everyone by surprise. More so, when the Fargo actor was spotted getting intimate with his co-star before the split was even announced. As one would expect, cheating allegations were thrown at McGregor. Recent reports from the Sun say that his estranged wife is convinced that he was seeing Mary Elizabeth Winstead well before he asked for a divorce in May. Suspiciously, this was also around the same time that Winstead parted ways with her childhood sweetheart, Riley Stearns. Naturally, the French production designer seemed dubious as to when the two started their romance.

According to one source, Eve Mavrakis was even more stung to find out the two were involved after she invited Mary Elizabeth Winstead into her home December of last year. Her intention was to get to know the 33-year-old actress since her husband was to spend most of his time with her. She did not expect that when summer ended the following year, her husband of 22 years would ask for a divorce.

Ewan McGregor looks glum as he hangs out with his mum after marriage breakdown https://t.co/1IFfEPRgRI pic.twitter.com/4JBs9syH32 — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) November 30, 2017

More so, when the reason for leaving her was the 10 Cloverfield Lane star. The 46-year-old actor told Mavrakis that he was in love with Winstead, but assured her that nothing had happened.

However, a source revealed that the French beauty is struggling to believe him, finding the situation very hard for both her and the kids. She felt that the two were already together even before her ex-husband confessed his feeling toward his co-star.

Soon after this news broke, the new lovers were spotted wiping each other’s tears while having dinner in L.A. The two couldn’t keep their hands off each other with consoling and reassuring gestures. This happened after McGregor was spotted moving out from the family home. Now that he has officially moved out from his home with his ex-wife, the Trainspotting actor seemed to be ready to start a new life with Mary Elizabeth Winstead. In fact, he was recently spotted leaving her plush L.A. home this week.

Oh ya, a big congrats to Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, David Thewlis, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and the rest of the cast and crew of #Fargo on their Critics' Choice Award nominations. https://t.co/FfcQDNMgZP pic.twitter.com/N1WLalBwRY — Fargo (@FargoFX) December 6, 2017

The 46-year-old actor was pictured riding off on his bike from Winstead’s home early Wednesday morning. He looked all bundled up in denim jeans, protective jacket, gloves, and helmet as he sped off from her pad. Meanwhile, Winstead was pictured arriving that afternoon after doing errands around L.A. It appears that the new lovers are not affected by cheating rumors thrown at them by newspapers and tabloids. The two have not released any statement regarding their new romance.