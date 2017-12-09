Michael Schumacher Health Update: Lewis Hamilton Talks About Formula One Legend’s Titles, Will He Match It?

Michael Schumacher is definitely considered a legend in the sports community. The Formula One star has won seven titles and is currently still on top of the leaderboard. But with Lewis Hamilton’s recent win, many wondered if the Mercedes AMG Petronas racer is aiming to match that, or even more.

Lewis Hamilton just won his fourth World Drivers’ Championship at October’s Mexican Grand Prix and is now level with Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost. There are only two F1 racers on top of his achievement right now, Juan Manuel Fangio with five titles and Michael Schumacher with seven.

The 32-year-old British racing driver has always been one of the most promising stars of Formula One. Since Michael Schumacher is now retired after his unfortunate accident at the French Alps on Dec. 29, 2013, his title count will remain at seven.

This could mean that Lewis Hamilton will have the chance to match the German racer’s record, or even top it. However, he recently revealed that he does not want to overhaul Michael Schumacher to become F1’s most successful driver ever, saying that he “can’t see it at the moment.”

Lewis Hamilton then added that it would be “cool” to match Manuel Fangio’s five titles, but that is certainly not his main focus. The truth of the matter is that the Formula One star’s top goal is quite simple: he just wants to at least stay at the sport for a couple more years.

“I don’t think when I’m older the amount of titles that I have is going to define who or what I am as a driver. I think how I’ve worked with the team, how I drive the car and what I extract from the car, that for me is what I feel inside defines me.”

Guys, what's been your favourite race this year? Let me know!! ???????? A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Dec 3, 2017 at 9:46am PST

Meanwhile, the sports community has been desperate to know more updates regarding Michael Schumacher’s health, but nothing much is said about his current condition. Although earlier reports have already suggested that the Formula One legend was showing encouraging signs, family and friends revealed that his battle is certainly far from over.

Michael Schumacher suffered a severe head injury back in 2013 and this incident was never hidden from the public. The family of the German racer believed that his fans deserved to know what happened to the F1 star, so they initially updated his supporters about his condition.

However, the family of the 48-year-old seven-time Formula One World Champion is now hoping for fans and the media to respect their privacy. This sudden change of heart led fans to speculate that Michael Schumacher’s recovery may be bleak.