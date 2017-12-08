Another Former Impact Wrestling World Champion Could Be Leaving The Company Soon

The cost-cutting to keep Impact Wrestling afloat could be continuing, and more names could be heading out of the company. Recently, it was reported that former World Champions Bobby Lashley and Ethan Carter III could be heading out, since their contracts will be expiring soon. EC3 recently had a run as Impact Grand Champion, and had a short feud with James Storm before becoming a reluctant ally during the feud with AAA heading into Bound for Glory. However, Storm had a very poignant promo on a recent Impact Wrestling television episode, and is now gone from the company.

In addition to the aforementioned former World Champions, one more could be on his way out as well. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Eddie Edwards could be leaving as well. The report states that Edwards’ deal is up in February, and Anthem is negotiating differently with their contracts now. Instead of longer-termed lucrative contracts, the new structure is that they will be handing out per-day contracts.

As a result, keeping those with longer contracts will be significantly less secure, and could mainly be based on whether these names want to stay with the modifications. The notion of going from a lucrative contract to a per-day contract could be an indirect way of Anthem informing the current batch of main event talent that they cannot afford them, and it may be best to look at other options.

For Edwards, he has a strong enough resume to do just fine after leaving Impact, if that does indeed occur. Outside of being one of an small elite list of people who have won the World Heavyweight, X Division, and Tag Team Championships while being in Impact, he also was able to win the three major championships in Ring of Honor (World, Television, Tag Team).

In 2013, Edwards had a very brief stint in NXT as John Cahill with Davey Richards (as Derek Billington) using the “American Pitbulls” name. He is currently the top name of the Pro Wrestling NOAH promotion, being the company’s GHC Heavyweight Champion.

With the wave of former Impact Wrestling and ROH talent coming to NXT and WWE over the past year (Eric Young, Drew McIntrye, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Roode, Lio Rush), Edwards’ resume is impressive enough to at least be considered. Regardless, he looks to be doing quite well in Japan.