Kylie Jenner Pregnant: Jordyn Woods Accepts Award In Behalf Of Reality Star, Hiding Baby Bump?

Kylie Jenner has slowly branded herself as a solo businesswoman, and she has definitely succeeded in her attempt. The Kylie Lip Kit mogul was honored with the “Newsmaker of the Year” award at WWD’s annual Beauty Inc. Awards on Thursday. However, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan skipped the event and sent her best friend, Jordyn Woods, to accept the award instead.

After the news broke that she is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, the 20-year-old TV personality has suddenly kept herself away from the public, especially from paparazzi. Although she is very hands-on in her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, it appears that receiving an award for it was still not enough reason for her to finally reveal her very pregnant self.

Kylie Jenner grew up right in front of everyone’s eyes, courtesy of her family’s mega-successful Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show. The Kylie Lip Kit mogul was just 9-years-old when the American reality television series first aired on the E! cable network. Now that she’s all grown up, she has expanded her brand and even built her own empire.

Despite all her success, Kylie Jenner has repeatedly noted on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Life Of Kylie series that she was not born to be popular. While her sisters embraced fame with open arms, the young entrepreneur is just not a fan of it.

Love my @DanielWellington watch and cuff, perfect gifts for Xmas!????????????#ad Use code KYLIE for an additional 15% off all holiday bundles on Danielwellington.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:12am PST

Kylie Jenner has previously shared that there are two sides of her. The first one is an image that she projected to the public to keep up with what is expected of her as a part of the very popular Kardashian-Jenner clan. The other side is her real persona, who is more laid back and simple.

Dubbed as the “Social Media Princess,” Kylie Jenner’s social media accounts are filled with photos of herself looking glamorous and flaunting her expensive taste. However, the Life Of Kylie star has recently shared on her own reality show that the Kylie Jenner that her followers see on Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter is not the real her.

While it appears that Kylie Jenner is still not adjusting well to her popularity, she did admit that she is not totally innocent because she chose to keep up with the lifestyle.