Doting Dad, Chris Pratt, Bonds With Son At LA Clippers Game, Anna Faris Goes House Hunting With New Boyfriend

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris may be headed for divorce, but that doesn’t stop them from peacefully co-parenting their 5-year-old son, Jack.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old actor took the time out of his busy schedule to do some daddy duties. The doting father was seen bonding with his son, Jack, at a Los Angeles Clippers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to E! News, the father and son duo enjoyed a nail-biting basketball showdown at a prime courtside seat. Chris Pratt, who looked very into the game, cradled Jack on his lap as they adorably snacked on some popcorn.

The Avengers: Infinity War star kept it low-key during his latest outing with his son. The actor rocked a casual fitted gray V-neck sweater matched with black jeans. Jack, on the other hand, looked adorable in his gray T-shirt and blue jeans. He matched the look with a patterned Nike shoes and a two-tone baseball cap.

Chris Pratt’s latest outing with Jack came just days before he officially filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Anna Faris. The Jurassic World actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason why he wanted to end their eight-year marriage.

Shortly after the actor filed legal documents for the divorce proceedings, Anna Faris filed an almost identical response, leading to speculation that the two have discussed the matter beforehand.

The couple also requested joint custody of Jack and expressed their desire to peacefully co-parent their son.

Meanwhile, things seem to be getting serious quite fast for Anna Faris and her new boyfriend, Michael Barrett. Recently, the couple was spotted house hunting in Venice Beach, California.

The pair appeared to be in good spirits as they strolled the area hand-in-hand. According to Us Weekly, the 41-year-old actress and 47-year-old cinematographer checked out a few modern contemporary houses ranging from $3-4 million.

However, it remains unclear whether or not Anna Faris is planning to live with Michael Barrett at this point.

Since announcing her split with Chris Pratt in August, Anna Faris has been spotted spending time with the cinematographer. Last month, the couple even jetted off to Italy for a romantic getaway.

According to reports, the new couple first met on the set of the actress’ upcoming movie, Overboard.