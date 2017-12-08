Many fans were devastated when it was announced that another member of the NCIS team is set to bid farewell after NCIS Season 15. Pauley Perrette divulged in October that she already made a decision last year. Now, recent spoilers suggest that the popular American action police procedural television series might lose another family member before Abby Sciuto’s official exit next year.

Reports have it that the upcoming tenth episode of NCIS Season 15 would be packed with action. The episode’s official synopsis stated that special agents Jack Sloane (Maria Bello) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) would fly to Afghanistan to protect U.S. Senator John Phillips. The politician would stay in the country for the holidays.

However, CarterMatt suggested that the imminent “Double Down” episode is going to be “potentially bittersweet” since Jack and Nick’s lives could possibly be in danger. Rumors are rife that either of the two special agents could die while on their Afghanistan mission in NCIS Season 15. The publication even stated that even their team leader, Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), has to prepare for the worst-case scenario given the fact that his group could not give any help to Jack and Nick, in case of emergency, since they are miles away from them.

“Back at home, Gibbs and the rest of the team is going to have to prepare for the worst — while also ensuring that he will do anything in his power in order to help.”

Because of this, fans cannot help but speculate that one of the two special agents sent to Afghanistan could follow the fate of their late teammates. Speculations suggest that the character of Wilmer Valderrama could possibly be the next one to leave since Maria Bello’s Jack Sloane has yet to develop her own arc. While these predictions are not impossible to happen, it is important to note that CBS has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Hence, avid viewers of NCIS Season 15 should take these unconfirmed reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Teases ‘Long-Lasting Effects’ Of McGee & Gibbs Being Held Captive 'NCIS' season 15 kicked… https://t.co/019slTz2zc — Trend Style Daily (@TrendStyleDaily) October 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Sean Murray recently recalled his first encounter with Mark Harmon on the set of the popular American television series. Speaking on The Talk, the 40-year-old star said that he was not able to spend much time with Pam Dawber’s better half. However, the NCIS Season 15 actor was surprised that the Burbank-born star was able to remember him several years after their first meeting on a Hearts of the West episode.

“I remember [Mark] making such an impression on me. It’s funny, we didn’t spend a lot of time together on that episode, [but] he remembered me after all those years when I came to NCIS.”

‘NCIS’ Season 15: Sean Murray Teases Gibbs-McGee Dynamic, Maria Bello’s Arrival https://t.co/wDL26pH6s0 – #NCIS — The NCIS Times (@NCISTimes) September 27, 2017

For starters, Sean Murray portrays the role of special agent Tim McGee on the eighth-longest-running scripted primetime TV series in America. In a previous NCIS Season 15 episode, Tim and his wife Delilah Fielding (Margo Harshman) have welcomed their first baby together. In Season 14’s finale, Sean’s character was captured by local rebels together with Leroy Jethro Gibbs after saving a number of abducted children in the Paraguayan jungle. They were put behind iron bars and were rescued from the hands of the insurgents after two months.

Catch the upcoming NCIS Season 15 Episode 10 on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. on CBS Channel. Stay tuned for more spoilers, news, and updates!