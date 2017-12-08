MMA Rumors: Conor McGregor Won’t Fight Again, UFC Star Tyron Woodley Claims

MMA star Conor McGregor will never fight again in the Octagon, according to a fellow UFC fighter. Recently, UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley made those claims about “The Notorious” one who he believes to be setting himself up for a lucrative career in show business. Woodley is basing it all on the public attention that Conor has been drawing lately for controversial incidents. In addition to that, Woodley even issued a challenge should McGregor want to step back into the world of mixed martial arts.

In a report published by TMZ Sports on Thursday, UFC fighter Tyron Woodley talks about Conor McGregor in an upcoming episode of The Hollywood Beatdown. Woodley said he doesn’t believe fans are going to see McGregor take any more fights for money and that his latest “stunts” are all part of his next big career move. TMZ and Woodley believe the recent Rita Ora dating situation, a speeding ticket with courtroom parking lot peel-out, an Irish mob incident, and a physical altercation with officials at a Bellator event all have been helping McGregor prepare for an impending career in Hollywood. He also believes there’s too much risk and not enough reward for Conor to take another fight in the UFC.

Conor McGregor’s last fight was a boxing match that he lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. this past summer. Isaac Brekken / AP Images

Woodley said he thinks that McGregor’s stock as a fighter is going through the roof now and that there’s no reason for him to come back and take a fight at a fraction of what he got to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match this past year.

“I never thought he was coming back, I said it all along. When he goes and fights for $62 to $100 million…whatever he made..when you fight for that type of money, you gonna get him to come back?”

When asked if McGregor would do well in movies, Woodley said he believed he would in certain roles.

“I gotta be 100 percent. If he was doing some bonehead stuff, I’ma say it. But if he’s killing and smashing and a boss, I’ma say it. His personality would transition well into film.”

Conor McGregor’s last UFC fight came in 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight Championship. After that, he took time off and eventually entered the lucrative boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., who defeated him in 10 rounds when the referee called the fight. There’s been talk now that McGregor could head to WWE for a big match in the future at WrestleMania, but a career in Hollywood makes sense too as McGregor probably has the personality and connections to get there.

As far as a UFC return goes, Tyron Woodley added that should Conor McGregor decide to return, he would “beat his a** any day of the week,” adding he would “beat the brakes off that little thang!”