Video: Melania Trump Island? FLOTUS Wants Christmas On Deserted Island With Donald, Barron – Twitter Agrees

Melania Trump wants to run away to a deserted island for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. That’s the response Melania gave at a Children’s National event, as seen in the below video of Melania from NBC News and reported by Nikki Schwab of the Daily Mail. According to the pool report, a 10-year-old boy asked Melania where she would spend her holidays if she could escape to any place in the world. Melania apparently gave an answer that provided insight into the first lady desiring time alone with her family and away from the public, when Melania stated that she wanted to get away to a deserted tropical island with her family, presumably President Donald Trump and Barron Trump, at minimum.

Melania Trump: “I would spend my holidays on a deserted island, a tropical island, with my family.”

Melania was taking part in a short question and answer session with children in the audience. Mrs. Trump noted that her favorite Christmas carol is “Oh, Holy Night.” But it is Melania’s “deserted island, a tropical island,” answer that is resonating throughout social media. Melania also told the crowd that her family’s Christmas traditions include Christmas Eve dinner and mass the same night or on Christmas Day, along with more family dinners – leaving time for Santa Claus to visit on December 25.

First lady Melania Trump answers questions about Christmas from children: "I would spend my holidays on a deserted island, a tropical island, with my family." pic.twitter.com/pQKDBynLAG — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 7, 2017

Even though Melania made an impromptu stop recently at Whataburger in Texas, as reported by the Inquisitr, she told the children that her favorite thing to eat for Christmas dinner was “healthy food,” advising the kids not to overindulge so they would feel better. What does Melania want for Christmas? “Peace [sic] on the world, health, love, kindness.” As seen in the above video, Melania also read Polar Express to the crowd, telling the children the book was very special.

Make her wish come true: all Melania Trump wants for Christmas… is to be on a deserted tropical island. https://t.co/eA7M17DuH3 pic.twitter.com/iYmrGVE6Q9 — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) December 7, 2017

On Twitter, however, Melania’s answer about wanting to escape to a deserted island with the Trump Family has already caused plenty of jokes and memes to appear. Lots of people are writing that they agree with Melania, quipping that they would love for President Trump to disappear to a deserted island for a long period of time.

Some reactions to Melania’s desire to escape to a deserted island can be read below.

https://t.co/AHJQvokNzg — Paris Hatzievagelou (@parishatzi) December 8, 2017

Melania Trump, probably: ???? I don't want a lot for Christmas / There is just one thing I need / All I want for Christmas is … to spend the holidays on a deserted island ???? https://t.co/631E3VLJTA — The Cut (@TheCut) December 7, 2017

Most of Americans dream Christmas includes Melania bringing all of the Trumps to a deserted island and never come back. But I figure locking them up will have to do. — PutinAintYourFriend (@lars_j_lindahl) December 8, 2017