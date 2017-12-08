NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Scenarios For DeAndre Jordan And Marc Gasol

Exactly two months come between now and the NBA Trade Deadline yet a number of names have already surfaced as possible candidates to wear different jerseys come February next year. Some of those names include big guns DeAndre Jordan and Marc Gasol.

DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers has been a hot commodity in recent weeks. The Clippers are going through a rough patch since losing Chris Paul in the offseason and then Blake Griffin to a knee injury, aka The Kardashian Curse. Point guard Patrick Beverley has also been ruled out for the rest of this NBA season while other Clippers are in and out of the injury list. The losses are piling up leading a number of teams to inquire about the availability of Jordan.

The All NBA center can opt out of his contract after the season and the Clippers are wary of losing him for nothing, which is why the team is entertaining offers for Jordan.

One popular trade scenario for Jordan involves the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks need a big man to soften the blow of losing Greg Monroe in the Eric Bledsoe trade. However, the Clippers want Malcolm Brogdon, John Henson and/or Khris Middleton for Jordan.

The Bucks need to keep Middleton off the table since he’s one of the catalysts of the team’s resurgence. Brogdon is the incumbent Rookie of the Year but he is already 25-years-old and his spot has been taken over by Bledsoe. That makes him and Henson the likely trade baits for Jordan.

Another strong candidate to get Jordan is the Washington Wizards. According to Wiz of Awes, there are two ways the Wizards can trade for Jordan. One involves Marcin Gortat, Jason Smith, Kelly Oubre, and an unprotected first-round draft pick. Jordan and Lou Williams can also pack their bags for Washington for a trade package involving Ian Mahinmi, Smith, Oubre and a lottery-protected first rounder, as mentioned by Bleacher Report.

These trade scenarios will help propel the Wizards through the NBA playoffs. However, a reed-thin Wizards bench will be an issue going forward despite the possible presence of Williams.

The Wizards can also let go of Otto Porter for Jordan. The salaries match though the Clippers may ask for another asset since Jordan is an established NBA player. Porter will be great for the future of the Clippers provided he continues his improvement. The Wizards will face the risk of losing Jordan after the half-season rental.

Other teams supposedly showing interest are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors and the Portland Trailblazers.

Marc Gasol is another big man supposedly on the move. After the firing of head coach David Fizdale, Memphis Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace said that there is “no intention to trade” Gasol. However, the NBA rumor mill has been in full blast, with Bleacher Report providing a list of possible destinations for Gasol.

Gasol has been rumored to be targeted by the Boston Celtics. According to Bleacher Report, a trade for Gasol means Boston needs to let go of Al Horford, who’s having a great year so far. Horford is younger than Gasol so Memphis needs to add someone like Tyreke Evans to sweeten the deal, especially since the two have been playing well together since Mike Conley went down.

The Cleveland Cavaliers can also pry Gasol away from Memphis with an offer of Tristan Thomspon, Cedi Osman, and the Brooklyn Nets pick next year. If the Cavs want to win now, they can go for Gasol. If they want to focus on the future in the event that LeBron James leaves after the season, they should keep the Brooklyn pick.

Portland already has an established center in Jusuf Nurkic but Gasol is the better player over-all, especially in defense. If the Blazers believe Gasol is the better fit, they may package Nurkic with Evan Turner and a second round pick to Memphis.

Gasol and his brother Pau have been the pillars of Spanish basketball for years. Imagine the Gasol brothers playing alongside each other in San Antonio. This can be possible only on the summer of 2018 and if the Spurs are willing to let go of LaMarcus Aldridge, who’s having a monster season.

Toronto is looking for the right big man to complement their productive backcourt. Gasol is way better than Jonas Valanciunas, who should be packaged with Lucas Noguiera and OG Anunoby in the suggested trade.

How about a direct swap between the Clippers and Grizzlies? The salaries of Gasol and Jordan match and they play the same position so a one-on-one trade seems perfect. Gasol, who was recently fined $15,000 for swearing on live TV as reported by USA Today, is the better scorer, passer and free throw shooter while Jordan rebounds and blocks more and has a higher field goal percentage.

The Clippers get an offensive option while Griffin is out while Memphis fortifies its defense with Jordan. However, the Clippers is likely looking at a youth movement so the 32-year-old Gasol may not be the right player to get in exchange for Jordan.