August Ames Suicide: Jessica Drake, Alexis Monroe Called Out For ‘Bullying’ Adult Film Star Before Her Death

August Ames committed suicide this week, and now the adult film star’s death is creating a rift in the industry, with some calling out fellow performers Alexis Monroe and Jessica Drake for allegedly bullying Ames before her death.

The 23-year-old Canadian actress took her life this week in her California home, reportedly hanging herself. In the days before that, Ames had sparked controversy with remarks about being scheduled to work with an actor who performed in gay adult movies. Some labeled August Ames homophobic, leading the actress to engage in some testy exchanges on Twitter.

Ames also defended herself, saying it was just her preference to choose the conditions under which she would work.

“Most girls don’t shoot with guys who have shot [gay adult movies], for safety,” she tweeted. “That’s just how it is with me. I’m not putting my body at risk, i don’t know what they do in their private lives.”

Ames added that she “loved the gay community” and had no malicious intentions. But as Decider reported, some close to August Ames believe she may have committed suicide at least in part over the backlash she received for her comments, which included allegations that she was homophobic.

Now, those reports are causing a rift in the adult film community. Some have targeted those who initially responded to August Ames, with actor Jessy James singling out actresses Jessica Drake and Alexis Monroe.

Like seriously…I know that nobody wants to address the elephant in the room..But i will!!! @thejessicadrake and @AlexisMonroexxx i really hope you guys Understand and Realize what you said to August was Selfish and Wrong!! Such a Shame!! Good luck sleeping Tonight. #AugustAmes — Mr.Jones (@JessyJonesxxx) December 7, 2017

That led Jessica Drake to defend herself, re-posting her exchange on the subject and pointing out that she never addressed it directly to August Ames.

“I did not bully or harass her,” Drake wrote. “That is not what I stand for, that is not in my nature.”

UPDATE: The cause of adult film actress August Ames' death has been confirmed: "Mercedes Grabowski died of asphyxia due to hanging. Manner is suicide." https://t.co/M1Lx4QbDxz — Intl. Business Times (@IBTimes) December 7, 2017

Monroe has not directly responded to the allegations that she played a role in Ames’ death. Some commenters have defended both Drake and Monroe, noting that their exchanges did not constitute bullying.

But others close to August Ames said that she had long been suffering from depression, and Ames occasionally shared with fans her struggles with mental health. Experts on suicide have noted that it can often be the tendency to blame someone’s suicide on a single factor when usually a number of factors present leading up to it.