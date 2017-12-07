Adam, Danielle Busby Divorce Rumors Spark, Adam Reacts To Them

The rumors are flying that Adam and Danielle Busby of Outdaughtered could be splitting. These two seem great and there is no reason to think that their marriage is falling apart. For some reason, the rumors have started and now the fans want to know the truth about their marriage. In Touch Weekly shared that rumors have sparked that the two might be splitting, but Adam is shooting down those rumors fast.

Adam actually went to Twitter after hearing about these rumors and had to make sure that everyone knew that they were not true at all. A fan tweeted to Adam Busby and explained that they had heard the divorce rumors and that if they were true they would stop watching TLC altogether. Adam shared saying, “Guess you will be a lifelong @TLC viewer. The D word isn’t in our vocabulary. I love my wife more than the day i said ‘I DO.’ We are the real deal.” The fact that Adam shot down the rumors so soon definitively confirms they are not splitting.

It doesn’t look like there is any way that Adam and Danielle Busby will be getting a divorce since these two get along great. Fans have seen that they have a few issues just like any marriage, but there is no reason to worry that they will be splitting anytime soon. Right now, Adam and Danielle Busby are doing just fine according to Adam.

Adam Busby is doing a great job of sharing a lot of photos and videos of the Busby girls while they aren’t on television. He is even doing something called Daddy ScareCam where he goes up behind the girls and scares them and posts videos of it. Right now, the fans are enjoying any updates they can get from the family.

My two little helpers this morning. Happy Thanksgiving everyone! #thanksgiving #outdaughtered A post shared by Adam Busby (@adambuzz) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:56am PST

As of right now, fans are waiting to hear news about another season of Outdaughtered. Hopefully, another season is coming because the Busby family has been spotted with cameras, but they haven’t confirmed it just yet. TLC has a habit of waiting until the last minute to let the fans know about a new season of their favorite shows.