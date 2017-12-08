If Trump’s Approval Rating ‘Plummets’ Over And Over Again, Why Is It Not At Zero By Now?

If you just Google the sentence, “Trump’s approval rating plummets” and if you have the time to put those articles from the result of your search in chronological order you can see why people are getting tired of the same old story. Each month, and often every week within each month, Trump’s approval rating is reported as “plummeting.” Is this even possible and who can you believe?

Facebook user Albert Bud Weber writes, “Every time I see your blog, the headlines read his [Trump] approval is plummeting. Must be below zero by now.” That word “plummeting is used a lot and as Weber says, all this plummeting has to lead to a bottom somewhere, but Trump is far from the bottom or the number zero when it comes to approval ratings.

Granted, President Donald Trump is not showing an approval rating that is soaring above the other presidents who have graced the White House, but it is only his first year and his job approval ratings today are only a couple of numbers off the percentage from Barack Obama’s overall job rating average for his entire time in the White House.

Today is December 7 and CBS News reports that Trump’s approval rating is “not great,” according to a “spat of recent polls.” Yesterday the Washington Examiner reports that Trump’s approval rating “jumps to 45 percent, the “highest since September.” It can all be very confusing.

An Inquisitr article released earlier today cites the Quinnipiac University poll and CBS News report that states “Trump’s approval rating has now plummeted again below 40 percent.” This is what these two sources are indicating in their report, so apparently, the numbers depend on the poll and its source.

The same CBS News article that reported Trump’s approval ratings are “not great” is also reporting 43 percent of registered voters say they approve of the president’s job. According to the Gallup.com website, which keeps track of past and present president’s approval ratings, Barack Obama hit a 4o percent and 41 percent approval rating several times within his two terms of office.

According to Gallup, Obama averaged 47.9 percent job approval as president for his entire time in office. This Gallup Poll website for presidential job approval ratings holds some interesting numbers, which might help when trying to decipher Trump’s seemingly neverending “plummeting” or not. At least it may give you an idea of where he really stands compared to past presidents and it is not significantly different.

According to the online dictionary, the word “plummet” means to “fall or drop straight down at high speed.” It is not a slow progression or even something that is at a constant speed. It is a fast drop down.

The George W. Bush Gallup poll ratings indicate that he sat with only 37 percent job approval rating in his second term average. It also indicates that Bush’s lowest average hit 25 percent with his highest average hitting 90 percent during his two terms in office. That is a big span, but it went up and down over time. When he left office his overall job approval rating for his entire term in office at 49.4 percent. A lot depends on how long these highs and lows stick around when it comes to the overall average at the end of a president’s term.

The Gallup poll shows presidential job approval ratings at 53 percent for the average of all U.S. presidents combined over their entire terms. Three presidents round out the bottom of the list with the lowest job approval ratings for the last 12 presidents in office. This percentage is for their overall average for their job approval for the entire time they were president.

Harry Truman is at the bottom of the list with a job approval rating of 45.4 percent, Jimmy Carter came in second to the last with 45.5 percent, and Barack Obama rounds out the bottom three at 47.9 percent. This is not far off from Trump’s 45 percent job approval rate where he stands today. Because it is not quite a year into his presidency, there’s no telling where he will sit on that list when he leaves office.

The highest overall job approval rating out of the last dozen presidents goes to John F. Kennedy with a 70.1 percent job approval rating for his entire time in office. Coming in second is Dwight Eisenhower with a 65.0 percent approval rating. He is followed by George H.W. Bush with a 60.9 percent approval rating for the entire time he was in office.

As far as Trump “plummeting” in the approval ratings, the description of “plummeting” might be a bit of a stretch. With Trump’s lowest job approval rating at 33 percent and his highest hitting 46 percent so far, it only stands to reason with his rating at 45 percent today, he can’t always be “plummeting.”

He sometimes has to go up in the numbers. Today many of the news outlets are reporting “Trump’s approval rating jumps,” as it has gone up to 45 percent, despite some still saying it’s “plummeting.” The same thing happened back in November when he had a good week in numbers, but still, everyone was not reporting on his ratings going up for that event either, which was reported as a 46 job approval rating. The “plummeting” was still out there.