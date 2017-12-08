‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dina Surprises Ashley, Victor Behind The Park Sale, And Christian Gets Hurt

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, December 8, reveal that Abby (Melissa Ordway) thinks about nearly kissing Scott (Daniel Hall) the day before. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) tells her daughter that she is lucky that she has someone like Scott as an ally. Abby snaps at her, stating she wants nothing to do with him. Ashley points out that they have been through a lot together. Abby gives her mother support and promises to back her against Jack (Peter Bergman). After Abby leaves, Ashley leaves for a day of fun with Dina (Marla Adams).

According to SheKnows Soaps, Scott looks at a framed picture of him and Sharon (Sharon Case) on the table. Young and the Restless spoilers state that the image morphs into him and Abby. Scott reflects on being home after many years in the Middle East.

At the penthouse, Nick (Joshua Morrow) tells Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) he’s discovered the name of the company who wants to buy Chancellor Park. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea wonders if Nick is putting too much energy into this project.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane (Daniel Goddard) meets with Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) for hot chocolate. He shows him a picture of Sam. Charlie smiles and tells his dad he will see him on Christmas.

#YR CDN Recap: Nick vows to fight Victor & Victoria over Condos in Chancellor Park https://t.co/ru0FxQPId6 pic.twitter.com/17IhuFAN8O — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) December 7, 2017

Nick informs Sharon that the name of the company that wants to buy the park is named Alco. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon asks Scott to look into the company and find out who owns it. Scott suggests that Nick should be realistic, pointing out that he’s wasting his time trying to fight the sale of the park.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon can’t help but feel upset that Scott dismissed her and disrespected Nick. Sharon vents to Mariah (Camryn Grimes) about Scott not having the same priorities as her and Nick.

At Newman Enterprises, Scott complains to Abby about her perfect brother, Nick. He rants that Sharon and Nick have a bond that makes him feel left out. Then, he asks if she’s heard of Alco. Abby reveals that it’s a company her dad created for real estate deals.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott returns to Crimson Lights to apologize to Sharon. He admits that he felt jealous of Nick. To say he is sorry, he brought a peace offering — Victor owns Alco.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley and Dina decide to go ice-skating. Ashley thinks it’s silly that Dina wants to go ice-skating until Dina explains why. Apparently, when Ashley was small, she took her ice-skating, and it’s a fond memory.

Nick arrives at Newman and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) informs him that Victor (Eric Braeden ) is away on business. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick rants about the park and how Victoria is getting as ruthless as their dad. Victoria believes in the project, bragging that it will bring a lot of jobs and open up housing in Genoa City. She assures him Katherine’s memorial will stay intact. Nick leaves in a hurry after he gets a phone call that Christian got hurt at daycare.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick arrives at the hospital where Chelsea is with Christian. He tells her they can take their son home. Nick suggests that she will be the only mother Christian will ever know. She looked extremely uncomfortable with that.

At the Abbotts, Ashley tries to talk to Dina about their day out and she doesn’t remember any of it. Ashley gives her a concerned look.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.