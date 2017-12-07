Donald Trump ‘Should Think About Resigning’ Over Sexual Assault Allegations, Bernie Sanders Says

Bernie Sanders had some pretty harsh words for Donald Trump during a recent appearance on CBS This Morning. The Vermont senator believes the president should think about resigning due to the numerous sexual misconduct allegations he faces.

“We have a president of the United States who acknowledged on a time widely seen all over this country that he assaulted women, so I would hope that maybe the POTUS might pay attention to what’s going on and also think about resigning,” Sanders can be heard saying in the video.

Reportedly, at least 19 women have accused President Trump of sexual harrassment and most came forward with the bombshell allegations after the release of the Access Hollywood tape last year where Trump was recorded making inappropriate comments towards women. The Atlantic wrote that their accounts describe a wide range of alleged inappropriate behavior, including lewd remarks, overt harassment, groping, and sexual assault. Trump continues to deny accusations that he was involved in sexual misconduct and the White House insists the women are lying.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued the following statement regarding the matter during a press conference in October.

“Obviously sexual harassment has been in the news. At least 16 women accused the president of sexually harassing them throughout the course of the campaign,” she said. “Last week, during a press conference in the Rose Garden, the president called these accusations ‘fake news.’ Is the official White House position that all these women are lying?”

In October 2016, the Washington Post published footage from 2005 of Donald Trump saying he can kiss women without waiting for permission and grab women “by the p*ssy.” Trump has defended these comments repeatedly. During an interview with Anderson Cooper, Trump dismissed the comments as being nothing more than “locker room talk” and said that he absolutely had not sexually assaulted women. Now it seems that Trump is retracting his previous statements and he recently denied that it was him in the video, even though he directly confirmed the remarks and issued an apology a month before the presidential election last year.

.@SenSanders says the U.S. needs a "cultural revolution" to change the way women are treated. https://t.co/5mb9AW7zFK — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 7, 2017

Although Bernie Sanders has not been accused of sexual misconduct, a few of his colleagues have been accused of inappropriate behavior. Senator Al Franken, D-Minn., is the latest politician to be accused of sexual misconduct and is expected to make a speech Thursday on the Senate floor addressing the allegations against him. President Trump was quick to tweet about the “really bad” accusations against Franken, but has yet to speak about the Republican Senate candidate, Roy Moore, who has been accused of abuse by five women.