NBA Trade Rumors: Jahlil Okafor Traded To Nets With Draft Pick, Trevor Booker To 76ers

On Thursday afternoon, it was reported that the Philadelphia 76ers finally neared an official Jahlil Okafor trade. For months now, Okafor has been part of NBA trade rumors which would send him to a handful of different NBA teams. Now, he’s possibly being sent to the Brooklyn Nets, a team that is slowly building toward the future. Here are the latest details on what else is involved in the deal, including the player that the Philadelphia 76ers will receive in exchange.

It was reported by ESPN‘s Zach Lowe on Thursday that the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets had agreed to a deal for a trade involving Jahlil Okafor. In the agreement, the 76ers will send Okafor, Nik Stauskas, and a 2019 second-round draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets. In return, Brooklyn is sending Trevor Booker to the Philadelphia 76ers to become a part of an emerging team of young talents in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia already declined the team option on Okafor for next season. Okafor and his reps had been requesting that the team grant either a trade or a buyout of his contract, and now he’ll join another top pick from his draft class on the Nets. Over the summer, Brooklyn acquired former No. 2 NBA Draft Pick D’Angelo Russell from the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade. If this deal goes through, they’ll add the third overall pick from that same draft to the roster. For his career, Okafor has averaged 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and about a block per game.

76ers nearing a deal to send Jahlil Okafor to the Nets, per @ZachLowe_NBA pic.twitter.com/27cYVPg8vr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2017

So far this season, Trevor Booker has averaged 10.1 points and 6.6 rebounds in 18 games he’s played in for Brooklyn. Okafor has been more of a question mark as the 76ers have played him a lot less due to the “standoff” that’s been going on between him and the team. Nik Stauskas is averaging under a point per game and has appeared in just six games this season, but he could always find new life on the Brooklyn roster.

The Philadelphia 76ers are scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. News of this trade will likely continue to be covered throughout the day and into that game as Philadelphia has finally rid themselves of the lingering issue to trim their roster of Jahlil Okafor in favor of their young core of superstars.