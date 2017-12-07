‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Reacts To Relationship Backlash On Twitter

Scheana Marie took to Twitter on December 6 to defend herself against the ongoing backlash she’s received due to her relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta.

As fans saw earlier this week on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta had been dating for some time when the show began filming in May, and many of her fans and followers online were taken back by their romance. After all, she announced the end of her marriage just weeks before they were first seen together.

“WAIT! [Scheana Marie] is already in another relationship?! That’s just sad,” one fan wrote after the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 aired on Bravo TV.

“Sad?” Scheana Marie responded. “I’ve been divorced over a year now….”

Although Scheana Marie and Mike Shay parted ways in November of last year after two years of marriage, her divorce wasn’t finalized until the end of April of this year, months after she and Robert Parks-Valletta struck up a romance. As another fan pointed out in the comments section of Scheana Marie’s response, the reality star said herself that she wasn’t yet divorced. She even added that once she was, she would be able to get remarried.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Scheana Marie announced during the February filming of the Season 5 finale special that she and Robert Parks-Valletta were dating. At the time, her estranged husband was seated beside her and stated that her new boyfriend was someone he knew. Understandably, Mike Shay was heartbroken by the news.

A post shared by Robert Parks-Valletta (@robsvalletta) on Dec 14, 2016 at 3:00pm PST

During Monday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie made it clear that she was much happier in her romance with Robert Parks-Valletta than she was with her now-ex-husband, Mike Shay. She even took major aim at the musician when she told viewers that her actor boyfriend was much “bigger” than him.

While Scheana Marie seemed to be determined to marry Robert Parks-Valletta on the debut episode of Season 6, they have since split and are now “friends with benefits.”

Robert Parks-Valletta announced his split from Scheana Marie on Instagram.

For more of Scheana Marie, Robert Parks-Valletta, and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, and James Kennedy, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights on Bravo TV at 9 p.m.