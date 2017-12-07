‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Dec. 11: Ravi Quits Jabot, Nick Suggests Devon Buy Chancellor Park

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, December 11 tease that Ravi (Abhi Sinha) will tell Ashley (Eileen Davidson) that he is quitting Jabot. He will tell Ashley that he is giving her notice of his intent to resign. Ashley is taken back and asks him why he is leaving her.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) made Ravi an offer that he couldn’t refuse. She offered him a lucrative position with Newman Enterprises.

At first, Ravi refused to leave Jabot, but after thinking, he realized that his relationship with Ashley is going nowhere. In Ravi’s mind, if Ashley wants a relationship, his place of employment won’t matter. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley will not let Newman take her computer whiz — she will plan to fight to keep Ravi with Jabot. However, is she prepared to pay him what he’s worth?

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick (Joshua Morrow) is on a mission to save Chancellor Park. He found out that the city is planning on tearing the park down and putting up condos in its place. Nick and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) decide to do everything they can to save the park.

Nick meets with Devon (Bryton James) to talk about his grandmother’s memorial located on the park’s grounds. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick suggests that Devon should use some of the money that Katherine left Devon and save the park. He will urge Devon to do something useful that would also protect his grandmother’s memory.

Victor makes a tough decision for his family today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/NzmDHRtCnU — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 9, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki gets into another argument with Victor (Eric Braeden). Nikki asked Victor for a favor, and he isn’t interested in helping her. Nick wants to help Nick save Chancellor Park, so that’s probably the subject of their disagreement.

Nikki tells him that if he wants a battle on this (whatever this is), he will lose and lose big. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor isn’t happy that Nikki is in his business again.

It looks like an exciting episode ahead on The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.