Jennifer Lawrence Says ‘I Kinda F***ed Myself’ Into Playing Mystique In ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’

Jennifer Lawrence might have raked in over $14 million for playing Mystique in the X-Men franchise, but the Oscar winner was reluctant to reprise her role in 2018’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and even thought about quitting playing the shape-changing mutant.

But in her latest interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lawrence lifted the curtain to reveal what made her change her mind and return to the Marvel universe. The Hunger Games star, who has previously spoken out about the challenges of having her whole body painted blue, revealed that she “kind of f***ed” herself into playing Mystique in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Turns out, Lawrence had her hands tied and had no choice but to reprise the role after making a promise to writer/producer Simon Kinberg.

“I kind of f***ed myself,” Lawrence told the publication, explaining that when she was trying to talk to Kinberg, who is also her good friend, into directing the 2018 installment of the franchise, he told her, “‘If I direct it, you have to do it,’ and I was like, ‘Of course! Duh!'”

But apparently Jennifer Lawrence didn’t understand the gravity of Kinberg’s request, so when the filmmaker took the reins over Dark Phoenix and the actress was offered to reprise the role, Lawrence says she was like, “Godd**mit!”

Vianney Le Caer / AP Images

Lawrence was quick to add, however, that Kinberg wasn’t the only reason she agreed to return to the franchise, which has brought her more than $14 million for the three movies (2011’s First Class, 2014’s Days of Future Past, and last year’s Apocalypse).

“It was the fan base, though, too — the other reason was for the fans,” Jennifer Lawrence gushed about the franchise’s passionate fans.

And it seems like the 27-year-old actress couldn’t be happier about her experience on the set of Dark Phoenix. Lawrence opened up about how Kinberg’s script and directing in the latest installment of the iconic franchise helped her get “the best experience I’ve had” acting-wise.

“He’s been writing these characters for so long and he knows them so deeply,” Lawrence said of the filmmaker’s directing. “I suddenly felt more connected to my character than I ever have been before.”

Lawrence also hinted that Kinberg has taken a different approach to Dark Phoenix compared to previous installments. The actress called the new film “unrecognizable” and said, “everything was on time” and “organized.”

“These movies have always been fun amidst chaos, and now they were fun with no chaos,” Jennifer Lawrence gushed.

In her 2015 interview with EW, Lawrence hinted about quitting the X-Men franchise due to the blue paint that she has to wear to portray Mystique. Lawrence, who had to wear a skin-tight blue bodysuit to play the character, said she was concerned about breathing all the fumes and toxins in the paint.