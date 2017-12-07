‘Roseanne’ Revival To Welcome Back Two Classic Characters, And Fans Are Thrilled

The Roseanne revival casting news continues to roll in, and fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to see what the Connor family will be up to in the present day. Last week, it was announced that actor Johnny Galecki would reprise his role as David Healy on the beloved series, and now two more major characters are confirmed to return for the brand new episodes, which will begin airing in 2018.

According to a December 7 report by TVLine, actresses Estelle Parsons and Sandra Bernhard will both appear in episodes of the Roseanne revival. As many fans will remember, Parsons portrayed the character of Bev Harris, the mother of Roseanne and Jackie. Bev was a bit kooky and had a knack for getting on her family’s nerves, especially Dan Connor, and saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. Now 90-years-old, Estelle will appear in two of the revival’s nine episodes.

Meanwhile, Sandra Bernhard will appear in just one episode as her former character, Nancy Bartlett. Nancy was a staple on Roseanne in the early years of the show. She often was seen hanging out with Roseanne and her group of girlfriends, was described as wacky and flaky, and even worked at Roseanne and Jackie’s restaurant. After a string of romances, including a marriage to Arnie (played by Roseanne’s then-husband, Tom Arnold), Nancy revealed to her friends that she was a lesbian and that she had fallen in love with a woman.

In addition to Estelle Parsons, Sandra Bernhard, and Johnny Galecki, many members of the original cast are set to return. Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Sarah Chalke, and Laurie Metcalf have all signed on to return to Roseanne for the revival.

Meanwhile, there will be some new characters to introduce as well. Roseanne revival spoilers have confirmed that Darlene and David will have two children who will be a part of the show. Their daughter, Harris, was introduced as a baby during the original series and will now be played by Shameless actress Emma Kenney, while their son, Mark, will be portrayed by young actor Ames McNamara.

The Roseanne revival is expected to air in 2018.