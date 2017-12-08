Former ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Files For Divorce From Ryan Dorsey After Domestic Battery Arrest

Naya Rivera has filed for divorce from Ryan Dorsey for a second time after more than three years of marriage. Rivera initiated divorce proceedings in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The former Glee star was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after she allegedly hit Ryan Dorsey while taking their son for a walk, according to People magazine.

The 30-year-old cited “irreconcilable differences” and listed the separation date as November 24, according to the documents. Naya has requested joint legal and physical custody of the pair’s 27-month-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey and asked that the court terminate both side’s ability to get spousal support.

Naya’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Dorsey, 34, wed Rivera in July of 2014, just three months after her engagement to rapper Big Sean ended. In September of 2015, the pair welcomed their son, Josey.

Back in November of 2016, Rivera first filed for divorce from Dorsey, but in early October, The Blast reported that the actress filed a request for dismissal of the divorce paperwork.

“It is what it is, but I’m glad that my family is together.”

Naya revealed to People magazine that the dismissal of the first divorce filings was “a personal decision.”

On November 25, Dorsey called 911 to report Rivera’s “out of control” behavior and requested that a police officer is dispatched to the scene. Dorsey’s emergency call was obtained by TMZ.

“I just need a police officer. My wife’s out of control.”

During the phone call, Dorsey confirmed to the officer that Rivera was “getting physical” and said that no weapons were present.

According to Ryan Dorsey’s 911 call, he alleged that Naya Rivera was inebriated. Dorsey said his dad was present, but Naya did not get physical with his father. Before the operator could get more information on the situation, the phone call dropped.

TMZ reported that Ryan’s bottom lip was busted from an argument over their kid. Ryan did not mention their child in the phone call.

Naya Rivera was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. Naya was arraigned and released on $1,000 bond. Ryan did not require medical attention.

A media relations officer for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office could not confirm that Rivera was, in fact, intoxicated, but told People magazine “that’s what the officer on scene was lead to believe.” A field sobriety test did not occur.

On November 28, Ryan Dorsey took to Twitter to address the incident.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I. This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgment, and as negative a situation this is, with positivity and love. Thanks. -RD”

Following her arrest in West Virginia, over Thanksgiving weekend, Rivera was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.