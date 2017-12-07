Jax Taylor Hangs With Stassi Schroeder After She Claims He Can’t Be Faithful To Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attended Daily Mail‘s holiday party last night, and during the event, they posed for several photos with their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Stassi Schroeder.

After Stassi Schroeder publicly proclaimed that Jax Taylor couldn’t stay faithful to his girlfriend, Taylor posted an image of the three of them together on Instagram and acknowledged his recent cheating scandal in the caption.

“Not acknowledging the elephant in the room,” Jax Taylor wrote in the caption of the December 7 image on Instagram.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Stassi Schroeder spoke out against Jax Taylor during an interview with People TV earlier this week. At the time, the reality star and fashion blogger said that expecting Taylor to be monogamous is likely a “lost cause.” She also said she didn’t think he could stay faithful “right now.”

Stassi Schroeder also recently opened up to Lisa Vanderpump about Jax Taylor’s alleged cheating on Vanderpump Rules, and during their conversation, Schroeder suggested Taylor had manipulated his way back into Cartwright’s life, just as he did to her years ago after cheating.

Jax Taylor was accused of sleeping with Faith Stowers during Monday night’s premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 and quickly shot down the report as false.

Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder were dating one another when Vanderpump Rules began airing in 2013 but split a short time later due to Taylor’s cheating. In the months that followed, it was revealed that Taylor had slept with Schroeder’s longtime friend, Kristen Doute, who was believed to have been dating her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, at the time.

Although Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were estranged for some time due to the incident, they reconciled years ago and have been close friends ever since. As for Schroeder and her former boyfriend, Jax Taylor apologized for cheating and hurting Schroeder during Katie Maloney’s bachelorette party in New Orleans last year.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.